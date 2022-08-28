Data Labeling Solution and Services To Surge At A Robust Pace In Terms Of Revenue During The Forecast 2022 – 2032

A recently published Fact.MR report forecasts that the data labeling solution and services market is expected to surge at a CAGR of 24% between 2022 and 2032, likely to be valued at US$ 74.5 Bn by the end of the aforementioned assessment period. Extensive reliance on virtual platforms and machine learning to accumulate and assimilate data is widening growth prospects for the market.

From 2015 to 2021, the market experienced robust growth, at a CAGR of 18%. As of 2021, the market was valued at US$ 6.8 Bn, and is projected to expand at a Y-o-Y rate of 29% to reach US$ 8.8 Bn by 2022-end. During the COVID-19 pandemic, prospects further heightened, attributed to increased migration to the virtual space amid the imposition of mandatory shutdowns to curb the spread of the virus.

Future market demand is heavily reliant on an increasing number of enterprises vying for digital supremacy, particularly with respect to data interpretation and collection. With the pandemic induced work culture here to stay, corporations are investing a major part of their revenue in strengthening their online presence, which will impel deployment of data labeling solutions and services.

Data Labeling Solution and Services Scope:

Polyurethane Segmentations:

· By Sourcing Type

In-House Data Labeling Solution and Services Outsourced Data Labeling Solution and Services



· By Type

Text-based Data Labeling Solution and Services Image/Video-based Data Labeling Solution and Services Audio-based Data Labeling Solution and Services



· By Labeling Type

Manual Data Labeling Solution and Services Semi-Supervised Data Labeling Solution and Services Automatic Data Labeling Solution and Services



· By Vertical

IT Data Labeling Solution and Services Automotive Data Labeling Solution and Services Government Data Labeling Solution and Services Healthcare Data Labeling Solution and Services Financial Data Labeling Solution and Services Retail Data Labeling Solution and Services Other Vertical Data Labeling Solution and Services



