Agricultural Fumigants Market expanding at a CAGR of 2.8% through the forecast period of 2022-2032

The global Agricultural Fumigants Market is estimated at US$ 1 Bn in 2022 and is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 1.4 Bn by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 2.8% through the forecast period of 2022-2032.

Agricultural fumigants are toxic and volatile compounds used to control pathogenic fungus, nematodes, and weeds. Before planting crops or trees, they are injected two feet into the earth and coated with an impermeable coating.

Agricultural Fumigants Market – Scope of Report:

A latest publication by Fact.MR on the global Agricultural Fumigants market evaluates the opportunities and current market landscape, and provides detailed analysis and updates about corresponding sections affecting the market.

The study offers detailed insights on key market dynamics, which include the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities in the market.

The principal aim of the study is to present exclusive information about how the market will perform during the forecast period of 2019-2029.

Important indicators for the successful growth of the Agricultural Fumigants market are presented in this comprehensive report, which include Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth analysis of the market, and compounded annual growth rate (CAGR), which are described in an exhaustive way in Fact.MR’s study.

This research study can support readers to know the demand for Agricultural Fumigants supplements, and the quantitative development opportunities during the study period.

Insights and wisdom presented in this Fact.MR study can be leveraged by shareholders in the market, industry experts, investors, researchers, and reporters, as well as business enthusiasts.

Post covid consumer spending on Agricultural Fumigants: the report also highlights the change in the buying behavior of consumers and shifts in purchasing power, post covid-19. This information will assist the businesses to plan their production and marketing strategies.

As per the study, the demand for Agricultural Fumigants will grow through 2029.

Agricultural Fumigants historical volume analysis: survey report provides insights into the sales registered over the last forecast year 2016 to 2020 and create estimates regarding the sales performance for 2019-2029.

Agricultural Fumigants consumption by demographics: the report provides consumption by demographics analysis to assist the market players in designing their expansion strategies on the basis of consumption pattern of the customers.

Agricultural Fumigants Market Segmentations:

By Type: Methyl Bromide Chloropicrin Phosphine Metam Sodium 1,3-Dichloropropene Others

By Form: Solid Liquid Gas

By Crop Type: Cereals and Grains Oilseeds and Pulses Fruits and Vegetables Others

By Application: Soil Warehouse

By Pest Control Method: Tarpaulin Fumigation Non-Tarp Fumigation Structural Fumigation Vacuum Chamber Fumigation Others

By Region: North America United States Canada Asia-Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Rest of APAC Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Latin America Brazil Mexico Others Middle East and Africa



