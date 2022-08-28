Corrugated Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Is Set To Witness Rapid Growth During 2021-2031

Corrugated Pharmaceutical Packaging Market by Type (Pharmaceutical Rigid Boxes, Self-Erecting Boxes, Telescope Boxes), by Wall Construction (Single-Wall, Double-Wall, Triple-Wall Corrugated Pharmaceutical Packaging), by Material (Linerboard, Medium), by End-Use & Region, Forecast 2031

The corrugated pharmaceutical packaging market is set to witness rapid growth during 2021-2031. Increasing permeation of retail, as well as e-pharmacy, is resulting in enhanced market penetration of corrugated pharmaceutical packaging.

Prominent Key players of the Corrugated Pharmaceutical Packaging market survey report:

  • Europac Group
  • Archis Packaging Pvt. Ltd
  • Mondi Group
  • International Paper
  • Smurfit Kappa Group
  • DS Smith
  • WestRock
  • Orora Packaging Australia Pty Ltd
  • Georgia-Pacific LLC
  • Packaging Corporation of America

Key Segments

  • By Type

    • Rigid Boxes
    • Self-Erecting Boxes
    • Telescope Boxes
    • Slotted Boxes
    • Others

  • By Wall Construction

    • Single-Wall
    • Double-Wall
    • Triple-Wall

  • By Material

    • Linerboard
    • Medium
    • Others

  • By End Use

    • Pharma Manufacturing
    • Contract Packaging
    • Retail Pharmacy
    • Institutional Pharmacy

  • By Region

    • North America
      • US & Canada
    • Latin America
      • Brazil, Mexico, Others
    • Western Europe
      • EU5
      • Nordics
      • Benelux
      • Eastern Europe
    • Asia Pacific
      • Australia and New Zealand (ANZ)
      • Greater China
      • India
      • ASEAN
      • Rest of Asia Pacific
      • Japan
    • Middle East and Africa
      • GCC Countries
      • Other Middle East
      • North Africa
      • South Africa
      • Other Africa

The insights for each vendor consists of:

  • Company profile
  • SWOT analysis
  • Main market information
  • Market share
  • Revenue, pricing and gross margin

