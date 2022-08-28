Surge In The Number Of Construction Projects To Rev Up Demand For The Bias Earthmoving Equipment Tyres Market

Dublin, Ireland, 2022-Aug-29 — /EPR Network/ —

250 Pages Bias Earthmoving Equipment Tyres Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider

Latest industry analysis by Fact MR, predicts sales of Bias Earthmoving Equipment Tyres to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as automotive sales gradually recover across the world. The report is intended at presenting insights into hidden growth opportunities and challenges. It also offers recommendations to help businesses to prep for unforeseen challenges.

The market intelligence study therefore includes demographics analysis so market players can plan their product and marketing strategy. It offers sales outlook in 20+ countries. It identifies the most lucrative segments to assist companies in creating winning strategies for future.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Bias Earthmoving Equipment Tyres. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Bias Earthmoving Equipment Tyres Market across various industries and regions.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Bias Earthmoving Equipment Tyres market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Bias Earthmoving Equipment Tyres

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Bias Earthmoving Equipment Tyres, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Bias Earthmoving Equipment Tyres Market.

As per the report by Fact.MR, the global earthmoving equipment tyres market is expected to witness moderate growth, growing at a CAGR of 4.0% in terms of value during the forecast period. The global earthmoving equipment tyres market is also estimated to bring in US$ 16,128.0 million in terms of value by the end of 2026. Meanwhile, in terms of volume, the market is projected to reach 1,884 million units by 2026 end. With advances in automation, the manufacturing process of tyres, especially earthmoving equipment tyres has accelerated. There has been an increase in construction and infrastructure projects globally and earthmovers are being used on a large scale in the construction industry. Hence, driving the demand for earthmoving equipment tyres. Below are the insights on how the global earthmoving equipment tyres market will perform in the coming years.

5 Forecast Highlights on Global Bias Earthmoving Equipment Tyres Market

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) is likely to lead the global market for earthmoving equipment tyres between 2017 and 2026. By the end of 2026, APEJ is projected to reach nearly US$ 4,800 million revenue. In APEJ region, China is one of the leading manufacturers of off-road-vehicles and also accounts for maximum sales. Meanwhile, India, Malaysia, and Thailand are also witnessing increasing sales of off-the-road vehicles and tyres.

Backhoe loaders are expected to emerge as the highly preferred vehicle type between 2017 and 2026. By the end of 2026, backhoe loaders are estimated to bring in close to US$ 4,400 million revenue.

Compared to the bias tyre type, radial tyre type is expected to gain maximum traction in the global earthmoving equipment tyres market. Radial tyres are estimated to reach nearly US$ 10,900 million revenue by 2026 end.

Rim size of 35-50 inch is expected to be used on a large scale in the global market for earthmoving equipment tyres. Towards 2026 end, 35-50 inch rim size is estimated to exceed US$ 5,800 million revenue.

Sales of earthmoving equipment tyres through aftermarket sales channel is likely to be the highest during 2017-2026. Aftermarket sales channel is projected to create an incremental opportunity of over US$ 3,200 million between 2017 and 2026.

Market Taxonomy

Region North AmericaLatin AmericaEuropeJapanAPEJMEA Vehicle Type CrawlersMini ExcavatersBackhoe LoadersCompact LoadersSkid Steer LoadersDozersWheeled TractorsMotor Graders Tyre Type RadialBias Rim Size Up to 20 in20–3535–5050–65Above 65 Sales Channel OEM SalesAftermarket

