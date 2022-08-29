CHETU WINS BRONZE STEVIE AT THE 2022 INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS AWARDS

Sunrise, Florida, 2022-Aug-29 — /EPR Network/ — Chetu, a leading developer of custom software solutions, was today named the winner of a Bronze Stevie® Award in the Company of the Year category at the 19th Annual International Business Awards®. This is the third consecutive year in which Chetu has earned an International Stevie® in this prestigious category.

Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning “crowned,” the International Business Awards are the world’s premier business awards program. More than 3,700 nominations from 67 nations and territories were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories. Chetu was nominated in the Company of the Year category for Large Computer Software Companies.

“This success is entirely attributed to the incredible team members around the world who have made Chetu what it is today,” said Atal Bansal, founder and CEO of Chetu. “Being recognized on the international stage for the third consecutive year is a testament to the culture we have created, and the immense pride we have in delivering world-class software to our clients.”

Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 300 executives worldwide who participated in the judging process in June and July.

“We’re thrilled that we’re able to return to celebrating Stevie winners in person this year,” said Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller. “This year’s class of honorees are as innovative, adventuresome, persistent, and successful as we’ve ever had.”

This latest recognition marks Chetu’s 7th Stevie Award in the past three years from both the American and International Business Awards. To date, Chetu has received two Silver Stevies in the Company of the Year category as well as five Bronze Stevies in both the Company of the Year category and Most Exemplary Employer category for its response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

For information on Chetu or to request a consultation, please visit www.chetu.com.

About Chetu:

Founded in 2000, Chetu is a global provider of software development solutions and support services. Chetu’s specialized technology and industry experts serve startups, SMBs, and Fortune 5000 companies with an unparalleled software delivery model suited to the needs of the client. Chetu’s one-stop-shop model spans the entire software technology spectrum. Headquartered in Sunrise, Florida, Chetu has fourteen locations throughout the U.S. and abroad. For more information, visit: www.chetu.com.

About the Stevie Awards:

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com.

Media Contact:

Brian Poole

pr@chetu.com

954-342-5676