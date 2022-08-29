ELD Psychology Provides Quality Clinical Services to Clients in New South Wales

Newcastle West, NSW, 2022-Aug-29 — /EPR Network/ —For those in New South Wales seeking a sense of balance and well-being in an increasingly hectic life, ELD Psychology can help provide evidence-based treatment for their mental health concerns.

ELD Psychology provides clinical psychology services and therapy to adults in the Newcastle, Lake Macquarie and Hunter areas.

Their team is experienced in delivering therapies for a range of presentations, including stress, anxiety, low mood and depression, eating disorders, OCD, and post-traumatic stress.

ELD Psychology Newcastle also assists individuals with psychological concerns from social anxiety, panic attacks, perfectionism and sleeping difficulties to procrastination, relationship issues, goal- setting and problem-solving.

Utilizing evidence-based treatments, they help individuals identify and address difficulties they are facing and obtain a sense of balance. “We take a warm and caring approach, by listening to a person’s story and working with them to provide strategies and skills to overcome challenges,” commented business owner Dr Emma Doolan.

Their approach draws on treatment modalities, including cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT), schema therapy, acceptance, and commitment therapy (ACT), and compassion-focused therapy.

Each session is for approximately 50 minutes, except for the first consultation which may take up to 1 hour. The initial assessment aims to gain an understanding of a person’s difficulties or concerns and to develop a shared understanding of their goals and expectations.

“We aim to do this in a collaborative manner and at a pace that is comfortable,” she added. Their experienced therapists take a warm and non-judgemental approach to help their clients feel at ease. After the initial session, treatment options can be discussed, including therapeutic approach and frequency of ongoing sessions.

Emma is a clinical psychologist with a warm and flexible approach that aims to work collaboratively with her clients to help them identify, understand, and overcome the challenges they are facing.

She has experience working with individuals presenting with a range of difficulties and concerns. Her approach focuses on providing evidence-based treatments, primarily within a cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT) framework, while also drawing on other modalities such as schema therapy, acceptance, commitment therapy (ACT) and compassion-focused therapy.

Emma holds a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in Clinical Psychology, Master of Clinical Psychology, and Bachelor of Psychological Science (Honours) from the University of New South Wales, Sydney. She has experience working across a range of settings, including Lake Macquarie Mental Health Service, and the University of Newcastle Counselling Service.

She holds full registration and endorsement as a clinical psychologist from the Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency and is a member of the Australian Clinical Psychology Association, the Australian Psychology Association, the Australian Association for Cognitive Behaviour Therapy (AACBT), and the Anxiety Practitioners Network.

She is joined by Dr Kaitlin Fitzgerald, a clinical psychologist, who also enjoys working from a collaborative and person-centred approach, which positions the client as an expert in their own recovery.

Kaitlin holds a Doctor of Philosophy (Clinical Psychology) and Bachelor of Psychology (Honours) from the University of Newcastle. In addition to her work at ELD Psychology, Kaitlin also works in the public mental health service treating adults with a wide range of complex mental health concerns including psychosis, personality disorders and trauma.

Kaitlin has previously worked in general mental health settings with individuals across the lifespan experiencing a range of issues including anxiety, depression, and relationship difficulties.

She has also worked at Hunter Spinal Cord Injury service where she provided psychological intervention to individuals for issues including grief and loss, chronic pain, and adjustment to injury.

She holds full registration and endorsement as a clinical psychologist with the Australian Health Practitioners Regulation Agency (AHPRA) and is a board-approved supervisor for provisional and registered psychologists.

ELD Psychology is registered with Medicare to provide services under the Better Access to Mental Health Care Initiative. This initiative allows individuals to claim a rebate for up to 10 sessions per calendar year. To obtain this rebate, they require a referral from your General Practitioner (GP) or a Psychiatrist.

To book an appointment, or to view ELD Psychology’s full scope of services:

Phone: 0448 721 866

Email: info@eldpsychology.com.au

Website: https://www.eldpsychology.com.au/