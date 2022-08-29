Adventure Travel 365 launched the digital magazine subscription feature on their website.

Travel enthusiasts now have the opportunity to choose a suitable subscription and enjoy travel inspiration delivered monthly.

Phoenix, Arizona, 2022-Aug-29 — /EPR Network/ — Adventure Travel 365. The world’s leading luxury travel & adventure informational hub, Adventure Travel 365, launched their first ever digital magazine subscription feature. The new feature is available on the website, and readers can directly subscribe from there just with a few taps. The online magazine will provide exclusive and exciting information about the world’s most luxurious resorts, restaurants, and diverse travel experiences. The magazine contains verified information about luxury travel destinations, and all the resorts and experiences are published after a filtration criterion.

“At Adventure Travel 365, we’re constantly working towards smart solutions to fill out the voids of adventure and luxury travel information in digital space,” said Christie Acevedo, Adventure Travel’s founder)

Through its various online channels, including its weekly newsletter (with over 2 million monthly readership) and its monthly digital magazine (with 570k+ readership), Adventure Travel 365 distributes travel information. Furthermore, more than 930K engagements report on social media monthly. In addition, the organization offers a Luxury Seal Program that can only be obtained by an on-site visit by their travel team to verify the location against a 100-objective checklist. Every aspect is verified against their luxury standards before receiving this seal.

In terms of magazine subscriptions, the editorial team has introduced three subscription options to select. For digital-only subscription, you will receive twelve (12) digital magazines per year. Print-only plan include the annual special print issue, published, and released every December of the year. Combined plan is the most preferred one that comes with both printed and digital versions.

Visit the subscription information page for more details – Click Here (https://adventuretravel365.com/newsletter-and-magazine-subscription/)

About Adventure Travel 365

In 2018, best friends and business partners Christie Acevedo and Crystal Fyke founded the company with the goal of developing a centralized informational site dedicated to luxury travel adventure and high-end vacation experiences. The portal offers comprehensive information on private transport, places to see and where to eat, all surrounding the top resorts, and the things to do outside of basic listed excursions.