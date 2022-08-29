Tokyo, Japan, 2022-Aug-29 — /EPR Network/ — On behalf of the organizing committee of Cardiology 2023, We are pleased to announce the “World Congress on Cardiology and Cardiovascular Diseases” which will be held in Tokyo, Japan during May 18-19, 2023. This meeting will explore the latest numerous research and advances in the Cardiology field.

With the theme of “Novel Progression Towards the Cardiology and Cardiovascular Conditions“, Scientex Conferences is happy to extend an invitation to you for this hybrid event.

The Cardiology 2023 Conference is a great opportunity for young people who are working on cardiovascular diseases to come together and share their knowledge.