APCC Provides Pain Management in South Florida

Offering hope to those suffering in pain

Ft. Lauderdale, FL, 2022-Aug-29 — /EPR Network/ — Anesthesia Pain Care Consultants staff highly-qualified pain management physicians in South Florida who diagnose and treat pain using interventional techniques. The caring team of doctors works with patients to generate a course of treatment that enhances the overall well-being of the patient, treating a variety of ailments from acute to severe pain of the lower back and neck to pain associated with injury and arthritis. They also address emotional side effects caused by the pain itself, providing comfort to patients throughout the course of their treatment.

Fort Lauderdale’s APCC pain management specialists have more than 30 years of experience helping people with chronic pain. The American Board of Anesthesiology in Pain Treatment, the American Board of Pain Medicine, the American Society of Interventional Pain Physicians, and the World Institute of Pain all identify Anesthesia Pain Care Consultants as one of the finest pain management practices in the world. An Interdisciplinary Pain Program, as well as individual therapy sessions, are offered to patients who are experiencing pain by a professional on-staff psychologist and rehab team.

Anesthesia Pain Care Consultants was founded in 1996 by Dr. Ira Fox and Dr. Jay Lasner. The physician staff of APCC is pain specialists who strive to provide long-term relief for patients suffering from pain associated with accidents, surgery, and chronic conditions. The pain care doctors at APCC employ cutting-edge technology and equipment to achieve maximum medical improvement.

APCC serves patients in all areas of Broward County, including Ft Lauderdale, Plantation, Coconut Creek, Parkland, Pompano Beach, Margate, and Sunrise. The Boca Raton office also serves patients in Delray Beach, Boynton Beach, and even West Palm Beach.

To learn more about how pain management physicians at Anesthesia Pain Care Consultants in South Florida can help manage your pain, visit us.