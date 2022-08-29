NB Accountants Announces New Financial Consultant in Adelaide

Adelaide, Australia, 2022-Aug-29 — /EPR Network/ — NB Accountants, one of Australia’s leading accounting firms, today announced the appointment of new financial consultants in the Adelaide office.

Our new consultants will be responsible for providing financial consulting services to NB Accountants’ clients in Adelaide and the surrounding areas.

“We are very pleased to have New Financial Consultants join our team in Adelaide,” said NB Accountants Managing Director. “His experience and expertise will be a valuable addition to our firm, and we are confident that he will provide our clients with the high-quality service they expect from NB Accountants.”

The newcomer has over 20 years of experience in the accounting and finance industry and has worked in various roles, including auditing, taxation, and financial consulting.

We welcome New Financial Consultants to NB Accountants and look forward to working with them to provide our clients with the best possible service.

Here is a list of services they have been providing that NB Accountants shared in the announcement

Bookkeeping

– Accounts payable and receivable

– Reconciliations

– Payroll

– BAS preparation and lodgement

Accounting

– Financial statements preparation

– Taxation compliance (including GST, income tax, and company tax)

– ASIC reporting requirements

Financial Consulting

– Budgeting and cash flow forecasting

– Business planning and advice

– Feasibility studies

– Acquisition and disposal of businesses

– Succession planning

The CEO also highlighted that the new financial consultant brings a lot of experience and expertise to the table, which will be incredibly beneficial for their clients.

He concluded the announcement by saying that they are extremely happy to have him on board and that their clients can expect nothing but the best service from NB Accountants.

For more information, please visit https://nbaccountants.com.au/.

About NB Accountants

NB Accountants is one of Australia’s leading accounting firms, providing various accounting and financial services to businesses and individuals across the country. They have a team of highly qualified and experienced professionals dedicated to providing clients with the best possible financial service.

Contact Information

1 Enfield Ave, Blair Athol, SA 5084

56 Lily Street, Seddon VIC 3011

0400 740 769

info@nbaccountants.com.au

10:00 AM to 08:00 PM Everyday

Summary

NB Accountants is excited to announce the addition of a new financial consultant to their team in Adelaide. This hire comes as the company looks to expand its reach and services in Adelaide and surrounding areas.