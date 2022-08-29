EuroEnergy Offers Complete Line Of Medical Batteries, Life Saving AEDs

London, UK, 2022-Aug-29 — /EPR Network/ — The medical community utilizes several devices to monitor their patients. These medical devices should be in tip-top shape and should be maintained regularly so they can provide accurate data. While there are several ways to maintain medical devices, one of the most common neglected tips is using the right batteries to power these medical devices.

What are the dangers of using a counterfeit medical battery?

Batteries are often used for portable devices. If you’re in a place with no reliable electric source, then having a backup battery helps. In situations when a counterfeit battery is used on medical devices, not only is this unreliable, but it is also unsafe for patients who are involved. For example, if you use low-quality batteries on a Lifepak CR Plus AED defibrillator or ventilator, that could be critical to the condition of the patient.

Here’s how EuroEnergy can help provide you with compatible and quality medical batteries

Buy only from well-known brands if you’re looking for medical batteries for your Lifepak CR plus AED. At EuroEnergy, we offer batteries from every well-reputable manufacturer in the market today. We offer a complete line of medical batteries for several devices. Here are only some of the manufacturers that we cater to. If you want to see the complete list, you can visit www.euroenergy.co.uk.

Airsep

ATMOS

B&D Electromedical

B.Braun

Bexen

Cardiac Science

CME Medical

CU Medical

Datex

Fukuda Denshi

GE Healthcare

Philips

And more

Why is it important to ensure that you only use compatible medical batteries?

Another thing to remember when buying a medical battery for your Lifepak CR plus AED is that it should not only be real but it should also be compatible with the device. At EuroEnergy, we have ample knowledge and years of experience in dealing with several medical professions for more than 40 years. You can trust us that we are well-equipped with what medical batteries are compatible with a particular device. All of our battery packs utilize the same components as originally specified ones.

EuroEnergy also offers a wide range of compatible battery packs that are 100% compliant with the European Batteries Directive, the Medical Devices Regulation, and the Medical Devices Directive. We are also MHRA registered and are in acknowledgement of the post-Brexit divergence of standards.

When purchasing the correct medical battery, we understand the importance of it and how it can drastically impact certain life and death situations, which is why we are dedicated to providing only quality products and services to our consumers.

If you want to browse our complete line of medical batteries, then you can visit our website at www.euroenergy.co.uk, or you can send us an email at info@euroenergy.co.uk, and even call us at +44 (0)116 234 05674.

Euroenergy is also a trusted supplier of medical sensors, medical equipment, medical accessories, medical battery chargers, and industrial battery and chargers.