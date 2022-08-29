UCC INDU GmbH Offers Online Access to Inventory Anywhere, Anytime

Ladenburg, Germany, 2022-Aug-30 — /EPR Network/ — UCC INDU GmbH, global leading distributor of electronic components, offers access to inventory anywhere, anytime. For more information, please visit: https://uccindu.de/

The Current

New Supplyframe data shows an electronics supply chain that is in transition, with uneven changes for end markets and components. But while electronic component availability is improving and prices are stabilizing across many categories, Supplyframe Commodity IQ indicates global supply chain issues, extended lead times, geopolitical uncertainty, and elevated logistics and labor costs will remain problematic for the electronics ecosystem and specific end markets into the first half of 2023.

“The electronic component supply chain is improving slowly and unevenly,” said Supplyframe CEO and founder Steve Flagg. “The multi-tier electronics supply chain exists within a complicated and volatile environment in which ever-evolving, unforeseen events continue to impact capacity, costs, lead times, and other considerations. Constraints and shortages are not over. And a rebalancing of inventories and component market corrections is in play.”

About UCC INDU GmbH

UCC INDU GmbH is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a very extensive variety of electronic components. UCC INDU GmbH new established in 2015, is an independent distributor of electronic components located in Ladenburg, Germany. As branch of Union Component Technology, UCC INDU GmbH achieved more than 20 years of experience in the market of electronic components purchase, research and development. As trading company, we know no limits to our range of products. UCC INDU GmbH have professional purchase team work with overseas official distributors, Avnet, Arrow, WPG, EBV Elektronik, Rutronik.