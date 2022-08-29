CloudMigration Is Launching the New Software: CloudMigraton PST File Converter Tool

Noida, India, 2022-Aug-29 — /EPR Network/ — CloudMigration is the most effective, efficient, and reliable tool for your email backup and file converter. This tool comes under the list of some of the best tools. It enables you to convert your mail files into your desired formats like PNG, PDG, MHTML, MBOX, and many different file formats apart from this will also transfer your mail from one mail client to another mail client like Gmail, Office 365, Yahoo, and many other mail clients.

Overview of CloudMigration PST File Converter Tool

CloudMigration PST File Converter completely converts your mailbox data like calendars, photos, contacts, calendars, etc. It also enables you to select multiple at the same time and you can also transfer your Outlook PST files to different, different mail clients like Gmail, Yahoo mail, Office 365, and many other mail clients. It is available for both windows and mac OS.

Features Of CloudMigration PST File Converter

It transforms your PST file into multiple formats like PDF, MBOX, PNG, OST, GIF, MHTML, and many other file formats.

This also helps to transfer your Outlook PST files from one mail client to another mail client like Yahoo, Office 365, Gmail, Thunderbird, etc.

Remove unnecessary email attachments during converting files.

Eliminate duplicate mailbox objects during the backup process.

Enable you to select the start and end date for selective data migration.

Easy to use user interface.

Made for both Windows and Mac OS.

Words Of CEO

During the launch of CloudMigration’s Software, the CEO spoke:

PST file converter is the most advanced and most reliable tool which comes with exciting features that amaze you. PST file converter is available for both Windows and Mac Os. This tool helps you to convert your PST file into multiple file formats and also gives you an option to move your Outlook PST files to Gmail, Thunderbird, Yahoo mail, Office 365, etc.

About The Company

We have been serving for over 7+ years in the Mail Backup and file converter field. We have a family of 15+ million users and our commitment is our legacy. We never share your data with third parties. We are trusted by some of the biggest brands like Abbott, Capgemini, Cisco, and many others.

Company: – CloudMigration

E-mail: – contact@cloudemailmigration.com

Phone no: – +91-9773820439

Website: – https://www.cloudemailmigration.com/