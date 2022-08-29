Global LED Video Walls Market To Generate Profitable Opportunities For Manufacturers During Forecast Period : Fact.MR

The global LED video walls market is expected to be worth US$ 5.4 billion between 2022 and 2032, with a CAGR of 6.2% during that time period. The market’s expansion can be attributed to rising tourism around the world. Furthermore, the mode of advertisement has shifted from traditional methods to digital media.

The transportation industry is expected to be a major consumer of outdoor LED video walls. LED video walls are in high demand at bus stops, airports, and railway stations. Orlando International Airport installed a 700-display video wall that offers check-in, cinematic video, up-to-date flight information, and directions via the Automated People Mover (APM) and North Terminal.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study:

  • The global LED video walls market to have valued at US$ 2.8 Billion in 2021
  • The market to secure US$ 3 Billion in 2022
  • By installation segment, the outdoor segment leads the market with a 6.1% CAGR from 2022-to 2032
  • By service segment, the rental segment to witness a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period
  • The market is US to value US$ 1.1 Billion by 2032
  • Market in the U.S to expand at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2022-to 2032
  • Market in the U.K to garner US$ 432.2 Mn by 2032
  • Indian market to value US$ 323.6 Mn from 2022- to 2032

“Increasing demand for large displays across the entertainment & gaming industry, growing internet penetration, and rapid digitalization are expected to boost the demand for efficient Indoor LED video walls in the coming time.”

Competitive Landscape

Players in the market take various initiatives to offer better services and produce innovative products to secure the forefront position in the global LED video walls market. Some of the recent key developments in the market are:

  • In January 2020, LG Business Solutions USA rolled out two new 55-inch LCD video wall panels that comprise a 0.44 mm bezel for virtually seamless video wall installations and a new embedded Smart Calibration tool that lessens the maintenance and installation time by 97%.
  • In April 2022, the Oregon-based Planar, a known visualization technology provider, announced its plans to prepare a diverse portfolio of emerging broadcast technologies at NAB 2022. The enterprise will demonstrate the modern developments for broadcast production needs. It will range from cutting-edge fine pitch LED display solutions for in-camera virtual production to state-of-the-art motion capture (Mocap) solutions for fine camera tracking. NAB 2022 also marks the first NAB show since the launch of Planar Studios in 2021.

Key Segments Profiled in the Global LED Video Walls Market

  • Global LED Video Walls Market by Installation Type :

    • Indoor LED Video Walls
    • Outdoor LED Video Walls

  • Global LED Video Walls Market by Service :

    • LED Video Walls by Installation
    • LED Video Walls by Repairing/ Maintenance
    • LED Video Walls by Rental

  • Global LED Video Walls Market by Region :

    • LED Video Walls in North America
    • LED Video Walls in Europe
    • LED Video Walls in Asia Pacific
    • LED Video Walls in Middle East & Africa
    • LED Video Walls in South America

More Valuable Insights 

Fact.new MR’s offering provides an unbiased analysis of the global LED Video walls market, with historical data from 2015 to 2021 and forecast statistics from 2022 to 2032.

The study provides critical insights based on Installation Type (Indoor, Outdoor), Service (Installation, Repairing/Maintenance, Rental), and Region (North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa).

Fact.MR’s Domain Knowledge in Technology 

Our ICT consulting team helps organisations understand how the latest influencers account for operational and strategic transformation in the ICT sector at each stage of their business strategy. Our understanding of the challenges and trends affecting the global ICT industry provides invaluable insights and support, as well as a strategic perspective that assists you in identifying critical issues and developing appropriate solutions.

