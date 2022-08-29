Sales Revenue Of Managed Services Market To Substantially Increase During Forecast Period Owing To Rapid Adoption Across Key Industries : Fact.MR

ICT companies are extensively adopting technologies such as cloud computing and artificial intelligence to ensure seamless operations as teams continue working from home. Focus on fast automation, use of real-time operation within various end-use sectors such as automotive, food & beverage and others will provide stimulus to the growth.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Managed Services.

The market study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Managed Services market.

Key Segments Covered in the Managed Services Market Study

Key Segments Covered in the Managed Services Market Study

by Service Type : Managed Security Services Managed Identity and Access Management (IAM) Managed Antivirus/Antimalware Managed Firewall Managed Risk and Compliance Management Managed Vulnerability Management Managed Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) Managed Intrusion Detection System (IDS)/ Intrusion Prevention System (IPS) Managed Unified Threat Management (UTM) Managed Encryption Others (Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) Mitigation and Managed Data Loss Prevention (DLP)) Managed Network Services Managed Local Area Network Managed Wireless Fidelity Managed Virtual Private Network Managed Wide Area Network Network Monitoring Managed Network Security Managed Data Centre and IT infrastructure services Storage Management Server Management Managed Print Services Others (Application and Middleware Management, and Database Management) Managed Communication and Collaboration Services Managed Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) Managed Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) Others (Managed Email Services) Managed Mobility Services Device Life Cycle Management Application Management Managed Information Services Business Process Management Managed Operational Support System/Business Support System

by Deployment Type : Cloud Managed Services On-premises Managed Services

by Organisation Size : Managed Services for SMEs Managed Services for Large Enterprises

by Vertical : BFSI IT and Telecom Retail and Consumer Goods Manufacturing Government Healthcare and Life Sciences Energy and Utilities Media and Entertainment Other Verticals

by Region : North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa Latin America



Competitive Landscape

The global market for managed services is characterized by the presence of multiple vendors, aiming to offer extensive consulting and integration services to clients. Additionally, enterprises are seeking out specialized service providers, offering solutions tailor-made to suit their business objectives. In addition, the vendors are likely to leverage upgradation to gain an edge over other competitors in the market.

In January 2022, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) announced a partnership with Microsoft Cloud for Retail. This new partnership, TCS will work with leading retailers and its multi-horizon cloud transformation framework. This will help retail clients accelerate their growth and transformation journeys using Microsoft Cloud for Retail.

In October 2021, Wipro announced a deal with National Grid, a leading multinational electric and gas utility provider, to accelerate its digital innovation journey.

Wipro will employ standardized tools and processes to provide cloud services that will strengthen National Grid’s infrastructure services.

During the 2022-2032 period of assessment, demand is expected to rise at a 7.4% value CAGR, likely to reach US$ 535.7 Billion by the end of the said forecast period.

Overall, the managed services system landscape is poised to yield an absolute dollar opportunity worth US$ 273.8 Billion until 2032. Sales of managed services systems for Managed Data Centre and IT Infrastructure Services will continue to flourish, with a documented CAGR of 7.9% from 2015-2021.

Moreover, on-premises will continue to remain the primary deployment choice, likely to register a CAGR worth 6.8% from 2022 to 2032. North America will remain at the forefront, generating an opportunity worth US$ 189.8 Billion during the forecast period.

More Valuable Insights on Managed Services Market

The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.

