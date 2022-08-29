Companies In Global Location Analytics Market Embrace Technological Advancements To Stay At Forefront In Market : Fact.MR

ICT companies are extensively adopting technologies such as cloud computing and artificial intelligence to ensure seamless operations as teams continue working from home. Focus on fast automation, use of real-time operation within various end-use sectors such as automotive, food & beverage and others will provide stimulus to the growth.

Key Segments Covered in the Location Analytics Industry Report

by Component : Location Analytics Solutions Geocoding & Reverse Geocoding Data Integration & ETL Reporting & Visualization Thematic Mapping & Spatial Analysis Other Solutions Location Analytics Services Managed Services Professional Services

by Location Type : Indoor Location Analytics Outdoor Location Analytics

by Deployment Mode : On-Premises Location Analytics Deployment Cloud-based Location Analytics Deployment

by Organization Size : Location Analytics for Small and Medium-sized Enterprises Location Analytics for Large Enterprises

by Application : Risk Management Emergency Response Management Customer Experience Management Remote Monitoring Supply Chain Planning and Optimization Sales and Marketing Optimization Location Selection and Optimization Other Applications

by Industry Vertical : Retail Manufacturing Government and Defense Media & Entertainment Transportation and Logistics Energy and Utility Telecom and IT Banking and Financial Services Insurance Healthcare, Pharma and Life Sciences

by Region : North America Europe APAC Middle East & Africa Latin America



Competitive Landscape

The global market for location analytics is characterized by the presence of multiple vendors, aiming to offer extensive services to clients. Additionally, enterprises are seeking out specialized service providers, offering solutions tailor-made to suit their business objectives. In addition, the vendors are likely to leverage upgradation and product differentiation to gain an edge over other competitors in the market. Vendors are adopting new strategies to expand their business. Some of the recent developments in the market are:

In April 2021, a global analytics application was introduced by Esri Global Inc. The application will help users to access Esris’s ArcGIS online application, geo-data and images.

In October 2021, Google LLC introduced refinements in Google Maps SDK for Android to provide better user experience. This feature helps drivers in making deliveries conveniently.

On July 28, 2021 – INRIX, Inc., a leader in mobility analytics, announced INRIX IQ Location Analytics, a powerful new cloud-based LBS application that provides retailers, investors, and other business professionals the insights to open new stores, increase revenue, and maximize return on investment.

During the 2022-2032 period of assessment, demand is expected to rise at a 14.1% value CAGR, likely to reach US$ 66.5 Billion by the end of the said forecast period.

Overall, the location analytics landscape is poised to yield an absolute dollar opportunity worth US$ 66.5 Billion until 2032. Sales of Location analytics market will continue to flourish, with a documented CAGR of 16.0% from 2015-2021.

Moreover, Outdoor location will continue to remain the primary beneficiaries of location analytics, likely to register a CAGR worth 14.0% from 2022 to 2032. North America will remain at the forefront, generating an opportunity worth US$ 23.1 Billion during the forecast period.

