Increasing Demand For Mobile Point of Sale Market To Push  Market Revenue Growth During   2022 – 2031 : Fact.MR

ICT companies are extensively adopting technologies such as cloud computing and artificial intelligence to ensure seamless operations as teams continue working from home. Focus on fast automation, use of real-time operation within various end-use sectors such as automotive, food & beverage and others will provide stimulus to the growth.

Key Segments

By Solution Type : Integrated Card Reader Solutions Card Reader Accessories Dongles Sleeves

By Technology : Hybrid Technology Solutions EMV Chip and Pin Magnetic-Stripe Chip and Sign Near Field Communication (NFC) Biometrics

By End Use : Restaurants Hospitality Health Care Retail Warehouse or Distribution Entertainment Transportation Public Transport Rental Cars and Intercity Buses Government Consumer Utility Services

By Region : North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa (MEA)



What is the Competitive Scenario for the Mobile Point-of-Sale Market?

In the present time leading competitors of the global mobile point-of-sale market are battling to for top positions by developing and increasing their product offerings. In conjunction with mobile POS software and hardware, prominent players are progressively diversifying their company portfolios by offering value-added services.

What are the Recent Developments in the Field of Mobile Point-of-Sale Market?

Visa, Inc. Partnered with Clip Company in November 2019 to boost the its sales of mobile point-of-sale and tablet POS systems among the retailers in Mexico.

Samsung Electronics teamed up with Mobeewave Inc. In October 2019 to introduce highly secure, contactless and NFC-enabled payment acceptance over its mobile devices.

During the projected period, the hybrid technology solutions are expected to be the dominating segment of the global mobile point-of-sale (mPOS) market based on technology.

It has replaced the EMV chip and pins technology segment by registering a higher growth rate of 48.4% for the forecast years 2022 to 2032. The total contribution of the hybrid technology solutions is estimated to be around 20% by the end of the year 2032 rising up from 7.5% in the 2022 mobile POS market.

Other essential technologies integral to the development of portable POS devices are also evolving in tandem. For instance, the Apple IPad POS system that was released with iOS 11 allows for NFC enabled applications and is intended to attain a leading position in the future market.

