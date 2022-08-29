Sales of Imaging Chemicals Market To Soar Through Key -Use Industries During Forecast Period 2022 – 2031 : Fact.MR

newly published imaging chemicals market report forecasts an optimistic growth trajectory for the 2021-2031 forecast period. According to the study, the market is poised to top US$ 34 Bn by 2031, expanding at over 5% CAGR during the aforementioned time period. Growth is being majorly spurred by extensive uptake across the printing & packaging and medical diagnostics segments.

The Demand analysis of Imaging Chemical Printing Inks Market offers a comprehensive analysis of diverse features, demand, product developments, revenue generation, and sales of Imaging Chemical Printing Inks Market across the globe.

Key Market Segments Covered in Study

Application Imaging Chemicals for Printing & Packaging Imaging Chemicals for Medical Diagnostics Imaging Chemicals for Textile Processing Imaging Chemicals for Other Applications

Product Imaging Chemical Printing Inks Imaging Chemical Developers Other Imaging Chemical Products



Competitive Landscape

Prominent imaging chemicals providers are reliant on partnerships, collaborations, acquisitions, and new software launches to stay afloat in the global market. Constant innovations to ensure a seamless client-customer relationship are the main focus of prominent market players.

In June 2021 , ALTANA AG secured a new revolving credit facility from a consortium of eight major banks to further its sustainability agenda. The company availed € 250 Billion for the next 5 to 7 years in exchange for adhering to stringent ESG processes for key business areas, including imaging chemicals.

, secured a new revolving credit facility from a consortium of eight major banks to further its sustainability agenda. The company availed € 250 Billion for the next 5 to 7 years in exchange for adhering to stringent ESG processes for key business areas, including imaging chemicals. Also, in June 2021, Eastman Kodak Company and West World Paper (WWP) have announced a reseller agreement wherein the latter will become a key supplier of Kodak Commercial Print Solutions throughout Western Canada in forthcoming years.

By Application, which Imaging Chemicals is expected to Dominate?

Medical Diagnostics Opens Up Growth Frontiers for Imaging Chemical Manufacturers

By application, imaging chemicals for medical diagnostics are likely to account for over 40% revenue in the upcoming forecast period. Demand from the medical sector is witnessing favorable growth owing to an increasing geriatric population and& rising incidences of cancer & other cardiac diseases, which require advanced imaging for future treatment.

Moreover, rising health awareness among individuals, increasing investments by governments in the development of diagnostic centers, and an increase in spending capabilities have supplemented the demand for imaging chemicals in the medical sector. This segment is estimated to register a CAGR of 7% over the conjecture period.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

By product, demand for printing inks to surge at a record 6% CAGR to top US$ 16 Bn by 2031

Demand for chemical developers to incline at a CAGR of 5% across the forecast period

By application, medical diagnostics anticipated to account for over 40% revenue by 2031

The U.S. imaging chemicals market topped US$ 6 Bn in 2020, amid high uptake in diagnostic imaging

Strong printing & packaging industry to sustain growth across China, expected to top US$ 7 Bn by 2031

India, Australia, and South Korea to jointly account for nearly US$ 5 Bn by 2031

Competitive Landscape

Agfa-Gevaert NV, Altana AG, Dainichiseika Color & Chemicals Mfg. Co. Ltd., DIC Corporation, Eastman Kodak Company, Flint Group, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Hubergroup Deutschland GmbH, Sakata INX Corporation and SICPA Holding SA are some prominent faces in the imaging chemicals landscape.

In August 2020, Flint Group owned Xeikon entered into an exclusive partnership with Electronics for Imaging (EFI) for the latter’s Jetrion® digital label and narrow web inkjet printing systems. The agreement provides Xeikon an opportunity to service, support and supply products to key customers.

In July 2019, Sakata INX Corporation finished building an additional manufacturing plant for its water based inks in Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam. The construction was undertaken in response to growing domestic demand by various end use industries.

