Dielectric Gases Market To Witness Rapid Development During Period 2022 – 2031 : Fact.MR

Poised to surpass US$ 110 Mn by 2020, our expert analysis anticipates a grim outlook in near-term with the unabated trajectory of the COVID-19 pandemic. In the long-term forecast however the dielectric gases market will grow at a steady clip of 8%. Dielectric gases are prominent gases used in power utilities to protect equipment from sudden quenching of high voltages. Though high voltage applications capture a significant share in the market, utilization of dielectric gases in extra and ultra-high voltage applications are proliferating. Key stakeholders are leaning towards end-uses providing profitable opportunities for business growth. For instance, companies such as 3M is constantly leveraging its SF6 substitutes in the extra and ultra-high voltage applications.

Key Takeaways of Global Dielectric Gases Market Study

The global dielectric gases market is anticipated to create a value opportunity of around US$ 100 Mn during the forecast period, adding 1.8X times more value as compared to 2020.

Market consolidation is set to impact the dielectric gases market by the end of 2030, with high voltage applications accounting for around 50% of the market. The high voltage application is projected to grow at just over 8% CAGR, as most of the dielectric gases are used to quench high voltage in switch gears and transformers.

The power utilities end-use segment is anticipated to lose around 130 BPS in the forecast period of 2020-2030.

By end-use, the oil & gas industry is set to grow at a stellar 7% during the forecast period of 2020-2030 and is set to gain 90 BPS through 2030.’

East Asia holds the leading share, accounting for more than 30% of the dielectric gases production to cater to the requisite demand from end-use industries across the globe.

South Asia & Oceania and East Asian markets are set to grow at a faster pace, together accounting for around 60% demand share globally.

Global dielectric gases market is observed to fluctuate in the 3rd quarter of 2020 owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and market outlook will remain grim till the last quarter of 2021.

“Reduced power consumption and cessation of transportation facilities owing to COVID-19 pandemic has downsized the demand of dielectric gases. This trend will continue till the first quarter of 2022,&rdquo says a Fact.MR analyst.

Dielectric gases Market Segmentation

Fact.MR has studied the dielectric gases market with detailed segmentation on the basis of gas type, application, end-use equipment, end-use industry, and key regions.

By Gas Type

SF6

Dry Air

Fluoronitrile

Nitrogen

Fluoroketones

Others

Application

Medium Voltage

High Voltage

Extra & Ultra High Voltage

End-Use Equipment

Switch Gears

Transformers

Gas Insulated Lines

End-use Industry

Transportation

Heavy Metals

Oil & gas

Mining

Chemicals & Petrochemicals

Power utilities

Others

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Crucial insights in the Dielectric Gases Market research:

Underlying macro- and microeconomic factors impacting the growth of the Dielectric Gases Market Basic overview of the ,Dielectric Gases Market including market definition, classification, and applications.

Scrutinization of each Dielectric Gases Market player based on mergers & acquisitions, R&D projects, and product launches.

Adoption trend of Dielectric Gases Market across various industries.

Important regions and countries offering lucrative opportunities to Dielectric Gases Market stakeholders.

