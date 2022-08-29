Throat Lozenges Market To Offer Increased Growth Prospects For Manufacturers : Fact.MR

The global throat lozenges market is expected to rise from a valuation of US$ 5.4 billion in 2022 to US$ 6.5 billion by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.

Hard candy lozenges account for around 60% share of the global throat lozenges market. Pharmacy chains are stocking these on a big scale, which is projected to drive hard candy lozenge sales across the world.

For critical insights on this market, request for More Info –https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7310

Key Segments Covered in Throat Lozenges Industry Research

Throat Lozenges Market by Type : Hard Candy Lozenges Soft Lozenges Compressed Lozenges

Throat Lozenges Market by Indication : Sore Throat Cough & Cold Throat Diseases

Throat Lozenges Market by Region : North America Throat Lozenges Market Europe Throat Lozenges Market Asia Pacific Throat Lozenges Market Latin America Throat Lozenges Market MEA Throat Lozenges Market



Request more information about Report Methodology – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=7310

Competitive Landscape

Throat lozenge manufacturers are focused on constant innovation and new product launches infused with natural herbs and components. Throat lozenge sprays are part of new product lines, which are designed to soothe and ease sore throat symptoms.

For instance :

Comvita launched a range of UMF certified Manuka honey-based products for children to cure cough and sore throat.

Reckitt, a manufacturer of over-the-counter cough and cold medicines, announced the launch of Mucinex InstaSoothe, a new line of products.

What Challenges are Throat Lozenge Manufacturers Facing?

“Short-term Relief & Strict Regulations Regarding Throat Lozenges Efficiency Restraining Market Demand”

Throat lozenges only provide temporary relief and need to be taken several times during the day. This is one of the factors that may limit the growth of the throat lozenges market.

Market expansion is also hampered by strict rules regarding the efficiency of sore throat candy medicines.

For in-depth competitive analysis, Buy Now – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/7310

Which Region is the Most Profitable Market for Throat Lozenge Suppliers?

“Rising Initiatives for Infectious Disease Prevention to Fuel Market Expansion in North America”

North America accounts for the highest throat lozenges market share owing to the several awareness campaigns aimed at preventing infectious diseases in the region, as well as the existence of many big throat lozenge manufacturers.

The cold environment of the region, which promotes the growth of bacteria that cause throat infections, also benefits market growth.

For More Insight https://storage.googleapis.com/qurium/theelephant.info/2022-07-15-the-scourge-of-the-disposable-diaper-in-rural-kenya.html

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analysed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com