Companies In High Performance Films Market Resorting To Product Innovation To Stay Ahead In Game : Fact.MR

The global high performance films market registered a CAGR of 4.9% over the past five years to reach US$ 42.72 billion by the end of 2021.

High performance films, which accounted for than 30% share of global film demand, is forecast to expand at 6.2% CAGR through 2032, thereby creating an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 38.66 billion over the next ten years.

The global performance coatings market has witnessed substantial growth due to developments in the construction and automobile sectors, and is anticipated that the high performance films market will see lucrative benefits from the parent market. At present, high performance films account for around 23% share of the global performance coatings market.

Key Segments Covered in High Performance Films Industry Survey

High Performance Films Market by Material : Polyester EVA Polyolefin Polyamide Fluoropolymer Other Materials

High Performance Films Market by Type : Barrier Films Safety & Security Films Decorative Films Microporous Films Other Types

High Performance Films Market by Application : Automotive Aerospace Electrical & Electronics Packaging Construction Other Applications

High Performance Films Market by Region : North America High Performance Films Market Latin America High Performance Films Market Europe High Performance Films Market Asia Pacific High Performance Films Market Middle East & Africa High Performance Films Market



Competition Landscape

Dow Chemical Company, The 3M Company, Solvay S.A., Covestro, Evonik, Honeywell International Inc., Amcor, Berry Global Group, American Durafilm Co., Eastman Chemical Company, and DuPont are key manufacturers of high performance films.

In December, 2021 , Amcor introduced its first high-barrier, recycle-ready liquid pouch packaging solution, which is heat-resistant and for food grade use.

, introduced its first high-barrier, recycle-ready liquid pouch packaging solution, which is heat-resistant and for food grade use. Players such as Eastman and DuPont are increasing fund allocation for the research and development of high performance films that are capable of deflecting harmful UV radiations.

Restrictions on the use of tinted films in vehicles have instigated market leaders to develop a film that has 95% transparency, but at the same time deflects UV radiations and infra-red spectrums.

Fact.MR has provided detailed information about the overall strategies adopted by players in the high performance films market, along with their detailed overviews of sales analysis of barrier films, safety & security films, decorative films, and microporous films, including SWOT analysis and revenue generated by top high performance film manufacturers positioned across geographies, in addition to providing sales growth information, production capacity, and speculative production expansion, in the recently published report.

High Performance Film Consumption Analysis (2017-2021) Vs. Market Forecast Outlook (2022-2032)

As per the detailed analysis done by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the high performance films market value is expected to witness 2X growth and reach US$ 81.39 billion by the end of 2032.

Polyester high performance films have been the most attractive material as they are high quality material for heat resistance, and reached US$ 11.49 billion at the end of 2021. EVA high performance films will give tough competition with an aggregate growth of 7.5% to reach a market valuation of around US$ 19.11 billion by the end of 2032.

The pandemic disrupted the supply chain and distribution channels of the industry due to lockdowns and travel restrictions. As per Fact.MR’s observations, value share of high performance films dropped 40%, but the market is anticipated to recover at a steady CAGR of 6.2% over the forecast period.

High performance films possess special properties such as easy to peel, shrink, and have high tensile strength. The barrier film type of high performance films is expected to keep its position high in the value share of the market. Demand for barrier high performance films is expected to increase at a CAGR of 7.3% through 2032.

