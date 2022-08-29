Glass Filled Nylon Market To Witness Increased Revenue Growth Owing To Rapid Increase In Demand : Fact.MR

Segmentation of Glass-filled Nylon Industry Research

Glass-filled Nylon Market by Type : Glass-Filled Polyamide 6 Glass-Filled Polyamide 66 Other Types

Glass-filled Nylon Market by End Use : Automotive Electrical & Electronics Industrial Other End Uses

Glass-filled Nylon Market by Region : North America Glass-filled Nylon Market Latin America Glass-filled Nylon Market Europe Glass-filled Nylon Market East Asia Glass-filled Nylon Market South Asia & Oceania Glass-filled Nylon Market MEA Glass-filled Nylon Market



Competitive Landscape: Top Companies in Glass Filled Nylon Market

The global glass-filled nylon market is largely dominated by North America and Europe owing to the presence of leading manufacturers in these regions. Market leaders are keeping R&D on priority to develop innovative products.

For instance :

In 2021 , BASF announced the launch of a new brand heat-stabilized Ultramid B3PG6 BK23238 .

, announced the launch of a new brand heat-stabilized Ultramid . In August 2021, LANXESS acquired a United States-based world-leading manufacturer of specialty chemicals – Emerald Kalama Chemical.

Fact.MR has provided detailed information about the price points of top manufacturers of glass-filled nylon positioned across regions, sales growth, production capacity, and speculative technological expansion, in the recently published report.

Which Country in Europe is a Prominent Market for Glass-filled Nylon?

“Germany Glass-filled Nylon Market in the Eye of Market Players”

Glass-filled nylon is largely used in appliances, and Europe is one of the leading appliance manufacturers owing to companies such as Bosch-Siemens Hausgeräte, which is the 5th largest appliance manufacturer, globally.

Glass-filled nylon consumption is projected to amplify quickly as a result of widening applications in printing, vehicles, and consumer products. The ever-rising desire for 3D printing is resulting in significant demand for glass-filled nylon in the German market.

The automotive industry’s expansion in Germany is projected to offer lucrative opportunities for glass-filled nylon suppliers. The German glass-filled nylon market accounts for nearly one-fifth of the global market share, and is likely to expand at 8.2% CAGR over the forecast period.

