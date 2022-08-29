Glass Filled Nylon Market To Witness Increased Revenue Growth Owing To Rapid Increase In Demand : Fact.MR

Posted on 2022-08-29 by in Chemicals // 0 Comments

The global glass filled nylon market is estimated at US$ 9.5 billion currently, and is forecast to surpass a valuation of US$ 18.3 billion by 2032, expanding at a high CAGR of 6.9% over the next ten years.

The glass filled nylon industry is a sub-segment of the nylon industry, accounting for nearly 29.6% market share. Demand for glass-filled nylon has shown significant increase in the past half-decade owing to rapid growth in the automotive and electrical & electronics sectors.

For critical insights on this market, request for More Info https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7312

Segmentation of Glass-filled Nylon Industry Research

  • Glass-filled Nylon Market by Type :

    • Glass-Filled Polyamide 6
    • Glass-Filled Polyamide 66
    • Other Types

  • Glass-filled Nylon Market by End Use :

    • Automotive
    • Electrical & Electronics
    • Industrial
    • Other End Uses

  • Glass-filled Nylon Market by Region :

    • North America Glass-filled Nylon Market
    • Latin America Glass-filled Nylon Market
    • Europe Glass-filled Nylon Market
    • East Asia Glass-filled Nylon Market
    • South Asia & Oceania Glass-filled Nylon Market
    • MEA Glass-filled Nylon Market

Request more information about Report Methodology – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=7312

Competitive Landscape: Top Companies in Glass Filled Nylon Market

The global glass-filled nylon market is largely dominated by North America and Europe owing to the presence of leading manufacturers in these regions. Market leaders are keeping R&D on priority to develop innovative products.

For instance :

  • In 2021BASF announced the launch of a new brand heat-stabilized Ultramid B3PG6 BK23238.
  • In August 2021LANXESS acquired a United States-based world-leading manufacturer of specialty chemicals – Emerald Kalama Chemical.

Fact.MR has provided detailed information about the price points of top manufacturers of glass-filled nylon positioned across regions, sales growth, production capacity, and speculative technological expansion, in the recently published report.

For in-depth competitive analysis, Buy Now – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/7312

Which Country in Europe is a Prominent Market for Glass-filled Nylon?

“Germany Glass-filled Nylon Market in the Eye of Market Players”

Glass-filled nylon is largely used in appliances, and Europe is one of the leading appliance manufacturers owing to companies such as Bosch-Siemens Hausgeräte, which is the 5th largest appliance manufacturer, globally.

Glass-filled nylon consumption is projected to amplify quickly as a result of widening applications in printing, vehicles, and consumer products. The ever-rising desire for 3D printing is resulting in significant demand for glass-filled nylon in the German market.

The automotive industry’s expansion in Germany is projected to offer lucrative opportunities for glass-filled nylon suppliers. The German glass-filled nylon market accounts for nearly one-fifth of the global market share, and is likely to expand at 8.2% CAGR over the forecast period.

For More Insight https://xtalks.com/is-probiotic-soda-actually-healthy-and-which-companies-produce-it-3163/

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analysed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:
Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),
Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,
Jumeirah Lakes Towers,
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Email: sales@factmr.com
Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2022 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution