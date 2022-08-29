Diacetone Alcohol Market Revenue To Witness Steady Growth Through 2022 – 2031 : Fact.MR

The global diacetone alcohol market is estimated to be US$ 1.44 Billion in 2022, and is forecast to surpass US$ 2.2 Billion by 2032, expanding at a steady 4.3% CAGR over the next ten years. Diacetone alcohol consumption accounts for around 2.8% share of the global alcohol market.

Diacetone alcohol is alcohol ketone with a low evaporation rate, which is used as a solvent for both, polar substances and hydrogen bonding. Approximately 90% of diacetone alcohol solvents are used in water-based coating production.

Diacetone Alcohol Market by End Use : Paints & Coatings Textiles Automotive Oil & Gas Other End Uses

Diacetone Alcohol Market by Region : North America Diacetone Alcohol Market Latin America Diacetone Alcohol Market Europe Diacetone Alcohol Market APAC Diacetone Alcohol Market MEA Diacetone Alcohol Market

Request more information about Report Methodology – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=7317 Competition Landscape Key manufacturers of diacetone alcohol are SI Group, Monument Chemical, Recoche Inc, Aarey drugs & Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Alpha Chemika, Arihant Solvents and Chemicals, and Prasol Chemicals Limited. The global diacetone alcohol market is consolidated and competitive owing to several domestic and regional players. Marketing strategies adopted by key players are mergers, acquisitions, expansion, collaborations, and partnerships. In Dec 2022, Parsol Chemical Ltd. focused on research & development and investing in product development. The organization is having a qualified & experienced R&D team with 14 members along with chemical engineers & scientists. Fact.MR has provided detailed information about the price points of key manufacturers in diacetone alcohol positioned across regions, sales growth, production capacity, and speculative technological expansion, in the recently published report

Category-wise Insights

Which End Use of Diacetone Alcohol is Most Prominent?

“High Demand for Use in Paints & Coatings”

Under the end use segment, the diacetone alcohol market is segmented into paints & coatings, textiles, automotive, oil & gas, and other end uses.

The paints & coatings segment holds 32.4% of the overall market share, and is projected to witness growth at 6%. Market value of paints & coatings in 2020 was approximately US$ 107.5 million, but dropped by 34% due to the novel coronavirus pandem

