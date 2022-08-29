Revenue from Sales of Partner Relationship Management Software Market To Increase Exponentially During 2022 – 2031 : Fact.MR

Global partner relationship management (PRM) software industry revenue stood at US$ 521 Million in FY 2021, and is forecast to reach US$ 595 Million, registering a Y-o-Y expansion rate worth 14.2% in 2022.

The PRM software market is poised to embark on a positive trajectory, documenting a 12.2% value CAGR from 2022-2032. By the end of the said period of assessment, the market is poised to be valued at US$ 1.9 Billion.

An absolute dollar growth worth US$ 1.3 Billion has been projected for the upcoming decade. By enterprise size, partner relationship management software for large enterprises registered high growth, documenting a CAGR of 14.1% from 2015-2021.

Market demand for partner relationship management software is expected to remain the highest in the U.S, reaching a value of US$ 665.6 Million in 2032. Furthermore, demand for cloud based partner relationship management software will continue to remain elevated, expected to register a CAGR worth 12.2%.

Key Segments Covered in the Partner relationship management software Market Report

Partner Relationship Management Software by Deployment : On-Premise Partner Relationship Management Software Cloud-based Partner Relationship Management Software

Partner Relationship Management Software by Enterprise Size : Partner Relationship Management Software for Large Enterprises Partner Relationship Management Software for SMEs

Partner Relationship Management Software by Region : North America Partner Relationship Management Software Market Europe Partner Relationship Management Software Market Asia Pacific Partner Relationship Management Software Market Middle East & Africa Partner Relationship Management Software Market Latin America Partner Relationship Management Software Market



Partner Relationship Management Software Market- Competitive Landscape

Prominent partner relationship management software service providers are reliant on offering new and enhanced services to potential clients, as well as forging partnership agreements, acquiring small to medium-sized players, and filing of patents or other regulatory approvals to remain afloat in the market. Some prominent developments in this field are as follows:

Affise Inc. introduced its latest partnership marketing tech support system titled Affise Reach in March 2022. The platform allows brands to directly organize, implement and measure partnership marketing campaigns without support from a third party. Using Affise Reach, marketing teams can search a database of vetted partners which includes everything from web, social, and mobile app advertising.

introduced its latest partnership marketing tech support system titled in The platform allows brands to directly organize, implement and measure partnership marketing campaigns without support from a third party. Using Affise Reach, marketing teams can search a database of vetted partners which includes everything from web, social, and mobile app advertising. In March 2022, Everflow partner marketing platform announced the acquisition of SOC 2 Type II compliance , in accordance with the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) standards for SOC for Service Organizations. This cements Everflow’s validation of its enterprise-level security for customer’s data secured in the system’s database.

partner marketing platform announced the acquisition of , in accordance with the standards for SOC for Service Organizations. This cements Everflow’s validation of its enterprise-level security for customer’s data secured in the system’s database. In February 2022, Dentsu Singapore announced an alliance with Impact Tech Inc. to enable and accelerate partnership opportunities for clients globally. The alliance will help the former leverage Impact’s purpose-built performance platform to manage its client partnership activity at a considerable scale. Impact seeks to transform the ways businesses create, manage, scale and optimize an ecosystem of partnerships, including traditional rewards affiliates, influencers, commerce content publishers, and B2B brands.

Which Enterprise is expected to be the Frontrunner in the Global Market?

Partner Relationship Management Software for Large Enterprises to reign Supreme

By enterprise size, Fact.MR forecasts the large enterprises segment to hold maximum sway in the global partner relationship management software landscape, registering a CAGR worth 11.8% from 2022 to 2032. Since large enterprises have highly diffused business requirements, the need to effectively management partner and client relationships becomes all the more important. This ensures that business operations continue unabated.

Large enterprises have a varied corporate network and revenue stream, which helps in the adoption of new technologies and solutions in their existing systems. Furthermore, these organizations prefer to implement their service and solutions on-premise.

Based on Deployment, which Category is likely to Accrue Maximum Gains?

Cloud-based Partner Relationship Management Software to be Most Widely Deployed

Cloud-based partner relationship management software is expected to experience noteworthy expansion, documenting a 12.2% value CAGR from 2022-2032, concludes Fact.MR’s report. Deployment of partner relationship management software on the cloud helps organizations maintain authenticity and consistency throughout their client management routine.

Given the fact that a majority of businesses are reducing investments in IT infrastructure to curtail costs, they are looking to shift all their operations on a convenient and easy to access virtual platform, thus augmenting investments in cloud systems.

