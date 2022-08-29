Demand for Train Control and Management Systems Market To Soar from Use Industries and Push Revenues in Market : Fact.MR

The global train control and management systems market is expected to reach $5.78 billion by the end of 2031, from $4.82 billion in 2022. The increasing emphasis on safety and optimization of transportation systems will have a significant impact on the market potential for train control and management systems (TCMS) in the coming years, with demand for train control and management systems expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.1% from 2022 to 2031.

Key Segments of Train Control and Management Systems Industry Research

TCMS Market by Train Type : Metros & High Speed Trains Electric Multiple Units Diesel Multiple Units

TCMS Market by Component : Computer Control Units Modular Input/output Devices Mobile Communication Gateways Human Machine Interfaces Others

TCMS Market by Connectivity : GSM-R Wi-Fi TETRA Others

TCMS Market by Solution Type : PTC (Positive Train Control) Systems Communication-based Train Control (CBTC) Integrated Train Control

TCMS Market by Region : North America Train Control and Management Systems Market Latin America Train Control and Management Systems Market Europe Train Control and Management Systems Market East Asia Train Control and Management Systems Market South Asia & Oceania Train Control and Management Systems Market MEA Train Control and Management Systems Market



What Impact Did COVID-19 Have on TCMS Demand Growth?

The unprecedented outbreak of coronavirus infections in 2020 caused major global changes. To combat the spread of coronavirus infections, nationwide lockdowns were imposed, resulting in restricted activity that harmed a number of businesses.

These constraints also slowed the global train control and management systems market growth trend.

Travel restrictions and closed borders rendered train services useless, resulting in a significant drop in utilisation of train communication networks.

The TCMS market is expected to recover slowly in the post-pandemic era, with train management system manufacturers implementing a variety of strategies to boost growth and recover losses incurred in 2020.

Competitive Landscape :

Suppliers of TCMS are implementing new strategies in order to broaden their business scope and focus on providing better products and services across the global landscape.

Railinc, a raid data and messaging provider for North American freight railroads, announced the rebranding of its new business unit as TransmetriQ in May 2021.

Should Train Control Management System Manufacturers Invest in China?

“Increasing Investments & Supportive Government Initiatives to Boost Growth”

China has made significant advances in railway technology in recent years, with notable advances such as super-fast Maglev trains driving the growth. China’s railway infrastructure development has been fueled by favourable government initiatives and increased investment.

Efforts by China’s National Railway Administration (NRA) are also expected to boost TCMS system shipments in the country. Throughout the forecast period, train monitoring system manufacturers will see promising opportunities in China as these factors drive demand for TCMS software and train control management equipment.

