Demand for Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) Market To be Fuelled by Rapid Shift in Consumer Perception and Increasing Awareness : Fact.MR

The integrated workplace management system (IWMS) market is predicted to grow at a robust CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2032. It is estimated that the globally integrated workplace management system (IWMS) market might reach a value of nearly US$ 9.2 Billion by 2032, increasing from US$ 2.9 Billion in 2021.

For critical insights on this market, request for More Info – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7327

Key Segments

By Offering : Solution Service Professional Services Managed Services

By Deployment Type : On-premises Cloud

By Organization Size : Large Enterprises Small & Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

By Vertical : Public Sector IT &Telecom Manufacturing Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI) Real Estate & Construction Retail Healthcare Education F&B Chemical Transportation Agriculture Others

By Region : North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa (MEA)



Request more information about Report Methodology – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=7327

What are the Recent Developments in Integrated Workplace Management System (IWMS) Market?

IBM Company launched a curated set of products by the name of ‘Watson Works’ in June 2020 that incorporates IBM Watson AI Models and applications to address IWMS assisted workplace requirements in the post pandemic times.

Honeywell Inc. and SAP announced a partnership in June 2020 and delivered a cloud based IWMS solution. It combines the enterprise management service, ‘Honeywell Forge’ with SAP cloud service for real estate for optimising building performance and ensuring occupants’ safety.

Trimble launched a full software suite for centralising the workplace information and portfolio in May 2020 by the name of ‘ManhattanONE’. This new software solution performs the accommodation booking, project management & maintenance and financial administration as well.

For in-depth competitive analysis, Buy Now – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/7327

How Strong is the Competitive Landscape for the Network Market?

Due to the proliferation of many integrated workplace management system companies around the world, the global market is tremendously fragmented. So to stay competitive, major service providers are pursuing new product development or attaining new and improved versions of the solution.

For More Insight- https://www.einpresswire.com/article/557051412/what-are-the-key-opportunities-on-offer-for-ethylene-butyl-acrylate-agricultural-film-manufacturers-fact-mr

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analysed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com