Automotive Curtain Airbags Market To Grow rapidly During Forecast Period 2022 – 2031 : Fact.MR

The global market for automotive curtain airbags is expected to grow at a 5.5% CAGR from 2017 to 2022. The increasing emphasis on safety among passengers and automakers alike has led to the integration of enhanced technology to reduce the risk of accidents and injuries, which has influenced the sales of automotive curtain airbags.

The purpose of this report is to provide readers with an accurate and unbiased analysis of the global automotive curtain airbag market from 2017 to 2022. The insights provided in this report can benefit automotive curtain airbag manufacturers, suppliers, and stakeholders in the overall automotive market. Leading automotive journals and trade magazines may be interested in the report’s comprehensive analysis.

Market Taxonomy

Region North America

Latin America

Europe

Japan

APEJ

MEA Coating Type Neoprene Coated

Silicone Coating

Non-Coated Yarn Type Nylon type

Polyester type Sales Channel OEM

Aftermarket Vehicle Type Compact Passenger Cars

Mid-sized Passenger Cars

Premium Passenger Cars

Luxury Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Neoprene to Represent a Dominant Segment

Increasing demand for curtain airbags that are strong and resistant to ozone, oil, chemicals, and heat has led the manufacturers to coat airbags with neoprene. Sales of neoprene airbags is likely to remain high as compared to the other types of coating in the global market. Currently, the neoprene coat type segment is projected to represent around US$ 50 Mn by 2022-end.

Nylon is projected to represent a significant revenue growth as compared to other yarns available in the global market. The nylon yarn type segment is projected to represent more than US$ 40 Mn in the global market by 2017-end. The nylon segment is projected to reflect a relatively high CAGR in the global market of automotive curtain airbag through 2022.

By sales channel, sales of the automotive curtain airbags is projected to remain high through the OEM sales channel. The OEM segment is projected to represent more than US$ 50 Mn by 2017-end. However, sales of automotive curtain airbags continue to witness relatively faster growth through the aftermarket channel globally.

Mid-sized passenger cars is likely to sell more than the other vehicle in the global automotive curtain airbag market. The mid-sized passenger cars vehicle type segment is projected to represent around US$ 15 Mn by 2022-end. On the other hand, the compact passenger car is projected to reflect a relatively high CAGR in the global market through 2022.

Market Players

Major players in the global market of automotive curtain airbag are Takata Corporation, Autoliv, Inc., Denso Corporation, Daicel Corporation, Toyoda Gosei Co. Ltd., Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd., Kolon Industries, Inc., ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Delphi Automotive PLC, and Toray Industries, Inc.

