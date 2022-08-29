Leak Detection and Repair Market anticipated to register a positive CAGR of 4.1% in the forecast period 2022-2032

Fact.MR foresees that the demand for leak detection and repair is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.1% in terms of value during the period of assessment. Moreover, the report estimates that the market for leak detection and repair is likely to surpass US$ 27.23 Bn by end of 2032.

The market growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for oil and oil products across the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and MEA regions. According to IEA, oil demand in the Asia Pacific is expected to reach 9 million barrels per day by 2040. Various government bodies are encouraging the use of advanced leak detection and repair (LDAR) systems, which is creating new opportunities for market growth.

Growing government efforts to reduce methane emissions worldwide are anticipated to accentuate market growth. For instance, the Global Methane Pledge was announced on November 2021 at COP26 in Glasgow to commit to a joint goal of lowering global methane emissions by at least 30% by 2030 as compared to the 2020 levels. This initiative emphasizes reducing methane emissions by tackling methane leaking from oil and gas pipelines, wells, and other fossil fuel infrastructure.

Leak Detection and Repair Market – Scope of Report:

A latest publication by Fact.MR on the global Leak Detection and Repair market evaluates the opportunities and current market landscape, and provides detailed analysis and updates about corresponding sections affecting the market.

The study offers detailed insights on key market dynamics, which include the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities in the market.

The principal aim of the study is to present exclusive information about how the market will perform during the forecast period of 2019-2029.

Important indicators for the successful growth of the Leak Detection and Repair market are presented in this comprehensive report, which include Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth analysis of the market, and compounded annual growth rate (CAGR), which are described in an exhaustive way in Fact.MR’s study.

This research study can support readers to know the demand for Leak Detection and Repair supplements, and the quantitative development opportunities during the study period.

The research is beneficial for shareholders in the market, including investors, manufacturers, service providers, distributors, and suppliers, and can help them in developing suitable business strategies to flourish in the market.

Insights and wisdom presented in this Fact.MR study can be leveraged by shareholders in the market, industry experts, investors, researchers, and reporters, as well as business enthusiasts.

In-depth Analysis on Competitive Landscape

The report sheds light on leading manufacturers of leak detection and repair, along with their detailed profiles. Market share analysis and comparison of prominent players provided in the report permits report readers to take preemptive steps in advancing their businesses.

Report benefits & key questions answered

Post covid consumer spending on Leak Detection and Repair: the report also highlights the change in the buying behavior of consumers and shifts in purchasing power, post covid-19.

Leak Detection and Repair demand outlook: the market intelligence study reports highlights the factor propelling the demand for leak detection and repair. As per the study, the demand for Leak Detection and Repair will grow through 2029.

Leak Detection and Repair historical volume analysis: survey report provides insights into the sales registered over the last forecast year 2016 to 2020 and create estimates regarding the sales performance for 2019-2029.

Leak Detection and Repair consumption by demographics: the report provides consumption by demographics analysis to assist the market players in designing their expansion strategies on the basis of consumption pattern of the customers.

Leak Detection and Repair Market Segmentations:

By Component : Equipment Services

By Product : Handheld Gas Detectors UAV-based Detectors Vehicle-based Detectors Manned Aircraft Detectors

By Technology : Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) Analyzer Optical Gas Imaging (OGI) Laser Absorption Spectroscopy Ambient/Mobile Leak Monitoring Acoustic Leak Detection Audio-Visual-Olfactory Inspection



