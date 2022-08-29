GainTools EML to PST Converter – A recently Launched Program

Redhill, UK, 2022-Aug-29 — /EPR Network/ — GainTools has launched a new software named EML to PST Converter that allows flawless conversion of EML data files into PST file format. This smart and unique featured solution permits adding multiple EML files at a time to convert into PST files. Within a few clicks, EML data to Outlook PST format is smoothly migrated by it.

This utility aimed at users to switch easily from Windows Live Mail to Outlook, Thunderbird to Outlook, Apple Mail to Outlook & from any EML-based programs to Outlook. This program immediately exports the entire EML folder to PST file format without the need for MS Outlook.

With a few simple clicks, this program exports EML emails and attachments to PST file format to open EML files in Outlook 2019, 2016, 2013, 2010, and others.

Because of various queries of users regarding EML data items imported into Outlook, GainTools offered this amazing solution by which every user can safely move entire EML data items into MS Outlook.

Features/advantages of the software:

Directly and safely convert all EML files into Outlook PST file

Show EML files on the software screen prior to export to PST file

Keep meta properties and attachments preserved during migration

Any email client not needed for EML messages to PST conversion

Error-free and unharmed export of emails from EML to Outlook file

Support for all EML email clients to move their emails to the PST file

Facility to bulk migrate EML database files to PST file

Available in a free trial to convert the first 10 EML files to Outlook PST file

Designed with home, business, and an enterprise license

Suitably works with all versions of Windows OS

Special Benefits & Offers:

Free manual guides and screenshots are available to help users in performing the conversion.

30 days money back policy in case the software failed to fulfill the promised task

Customer Support availability 24×7 through emails or live chat

Views of CEO on this launch

On this product launch, GainTools CEO said, “This is an easy-to-use application which effortlessly moves all EML file items into PST file. We have designed this utility in such a way that no one will face trouble in handling it. Also, we hope like our other products, users also find this software the perfect one as per their needs.”

About GainTools

GainTools is a one-stop solution for email conversion, email migration, backup, and password recovery. It has offered an extensive range of tools for users and is serving its products & services globally for many years.

Get more details from this link: https://www.gaintools.com/eml/pst/