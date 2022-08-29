Cart/trolley-based Portable Ultrasound Equipment Setting New Standards with 90% Market Share: Fact.MR Study

As per a detailed survey by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, worldwide demand for portable ultrasound equipment is projected to rise at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2022 to 2026.

Portable ultrasound devices use ultrasound technology and have a portable benefit over larger ultrasound devices used in hospitals. Portable ultrasound technology has applications in many areas, including emergency medicine, critical care medicine, and musculoskeletal health.

Rise in the prevalence of several illnesses, increasing trauma and accident cases, surge in the demand for less intrusive procedures, and a senior population at high risk of disease are the main factors driving the global market for portable ultrasound equipment. The market is growing because of technological innovations in the fields of emergency medicine and primary care, and the rising demand for portable ultrasonography.

The global market is also expected to be driven by aspects such as lower cost than traditional scanners, wireless systems, potable, automated, privacy-preserving, high-quality transducers, shorter diagnostic times, and efficient point-of-care and remote diagnosis applications.

Market growth is also attributed to the rising impact of the increased disease burden around the world, increasing cooperative initiatives by government organizations for the prevention and control of maternal and infant mortality, and increased awareness programs about the advantages of portable ultrasound equipment.

How is Portable Ultrasound Equipment Market Expansion Being Driven?

“Ever-growing Demand for Effective Medical Equipment & Non-invasive Diagnostic Solutions”

The demand for effective medical equipment is rising as the prevalence of serious illnesses and disorders rises. Portable ultrasound machines are advantageous in this regard for individuals with mobility problems, such as obese or paraplegic patients.

Demand for non-invasive diagnostic solutions is also increasing, this is anticipated to fuel the market growth during the anticipated period.

Additionally, it is anticipated that rising consumer spending on routine health screenings will support industry expansion. The rising use of advanced technology such as artificial intelligence (AI) in these imaging systems is one of the most important developments now being seen in the global market.

Additionally, ultrasound-based quantification is being established using these innovative technologies. Deep learning techniques are being utilized to integrate measurements using software for ultrasound-based imaging analysis. Because of the wide range of medical applications linked to the system, more and more medical practitioners are adopting these gadgets.

Key Segments Covered in the Portable Ultrasound Equipment Industry Survey

By Product : Cart/Trolley-based Ultrasound Devices Handheld Ultrasound Devices



By Application : Radiology Gynecology Musculoskeletal Cardiovascular Gastrointestinal Others



By End User : Hospitals Diagnostic Centers Ambulatory Care Centers Others



By Region : North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



Winning Strategy

Leading market players engaged in R&D projects to deliver technologically advanced products. To increase their client base and market share, key companies are attempting to upgrade their products, utilizing significant cooperative efforts, exploring acquisitions, and obtaining government permissions.

For instance,

In 2020, Clarius Mobile Health stated that pain management specialists all around the world are increasingly using its Clarius L7 HD handheld ultrasound scanner. For a more dependable and accurate application of painkillers, ultrasound imaging of the anatomy beneath the skin tends to be of higher quality.

Key players in the Portable Ultrasound Equipment Market

EchoNous, Inc.

Terason

Verathon, Inc.

Esaote SpA

GE Healthcare

Canon Medical Systems Corporation

Clarius Mobile Health

Mindray Medical International Limited

Samsung Healthcare

Key Takeaways from Portable Ultrasound Equipment Market Study

The global portable ultrasound equipment market is currently valued at US$ 2 billion.

Market in Japan anticipated to increase at 5.5% CAGR over forecast period.

Demand for handheld portable ultrasound equipment anticipated to rise at 5% CAGR from 2022 to 2026.

Market in Canada projected to increase at 5.8% CAGR through 2026.

