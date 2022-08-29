Technological Advancements & Rising Eye Disorders Pushing Sales of Optical Coherence Tomography Machines: Fact.MR Analysis

Rockville, United States, 2022-Aug-29 — /EPR Network/ —

The global optical coherence tomography (OCT) for ophthalmology market is set to enjoy a valuation of US$ 580 million in 2022 and further expand at a CAGR of 6% through 2026, according to the detailed industry analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider.

An advanced method used for high-resolution cross-sectional imaging is optical coherence tomography. Similar to ultrasound imaging, optical coherence tomography is a sort of non-invasive imaging technique. Coherent light is used in this technique to take photographs in both, two and three dimensions. This technique is employed to examine translucent tissues.

Furthermore, this technique is utilized to analyse data from the field of ophthalmology and track the health of the retina. The two main advantages of optical coherence tomography during a biopsy are high-resolution imaging and great penetration depth. Real-time photographs of tissue can be produced using this technology. As a result, it can be applied to ocular biopsy and can lower biopsy-related simple mistakes.

The market is anticipated to rise as a result of ongoing innovation and the development of newer technologies, as well as higher demand from new biomedical application fields such as medication delivery, rising demand for early illness diagnosis, and rising prevalence of eye ailments.

However, the lack of benevolent reimbursement regulations and clinical data may impede industry expansion over the next few years. High-resolution cross-sectional imaging is made possible by the developing technology known as optical coherence tomography.

Which Regions are Expected to Generate High Revenue for OCT Ophthalmology Equipment Manufacturers?

“Asia Pacific Profitable Region for OCT Equipment Producers Due to Rapidly Developing Healthcare Sector”

The increasing cases of diabetic retinopathy in the North America region as well as the increased use of retinopathy for macular degeneration, retinal diseases, and glaucoma can be attributed to the region’s dominant position in the global optical coherence tomography for ophthalmology market.

In Europe, vision impairment is a prevalent problem. The prevalence of such issues could rise in the future due to a rapidly increasing rate of the senior population in the region. The severity of vision impairments can range from minor vision anomalies to total blindness.

Key Segments Covered in the Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) for Ophthalmology Industry Survey

By Product : Conventional OCT Systems Handheld OCT Systems Integrated OCT Systems

By Application : Clinical Industrial



By End User : Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centres Ophthalmic Clinics Semiconductor Industries Chemical & Polymer Industries Automotive Industry



By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



Competitive Landscape

The biggest suppliers of OCT systems are battling to keep up with the high demand while also looking for fresh ways to increase their footprints, such as mergers & acquisitions and partnerships with like-minded market participants.

The next-generation EnFocus intraoperative OCT system from Leica Microsystems was launched in November 2020 to support surgical workflow and assist ophthalmic surgeons in achieving surgical perfection through anterior and posterior section surgeries.

Abbott unveiled its first virtual reality solution for optical coherence tomography in 2020. Cardiologists will use this for training purposes.

The release of 3D Maestro2 was announced by TOPCON Canada Inc. in 2019. An optical coherence tomography system can also perform optical coherence tomography angiography in the spectrum domain.

Key players in the Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) for Ophthalmology Market

Agfa Healthcare

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

Heidelberg Engineering GmbH

Imalux Corp.

Michelson Diagnostics

Novacam Technologies, Inc.

Key Takeaways from Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) for Ophthalmology Market Study

Conventional OCT system sales are expected to expand at a CAGR of 6% from 2022 to 2026.

Microelectromechanical Systems (MEMS) and 3D imaging are combined in handheld OCT equipment to aid in the early diagnosis of a variety of eye illnesses, such as macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and glaucoma.

The incidence of choroidal and retinal illnesses is increasing rapidly, which will increase the number of products that ophthalmologists use for imaging and diagnosing.

Since a majority of manufacturers are heavily concentrated in North America and Europe, revisions and the introduction of new technologies are anticipated to drive the growth of the optical coherence tomography market in these regions over the coming years.

