AI to Play Big Role in Advancements in Body Composition Analyzers Going Forward: Fact.MR Analysis

Dublin, Ireland, 2022-Aug-29 — /EPR Network/ —

The global body composition analyzers market is currently valued at around US$ 624 million and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 8% through 2026.

The COVID-19 pandemic had a moderately favourable impact on the sales of body composition analyzers.

According to a March 2021 article “Pandemic influence on body composition, “Single-center analysis of 2.771 patients”, the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a sharp rise in sedentary behaviour and bad eating patterns.

This was a result of the advised social seclusion that was necessary to attempt and stop the SARS-CoV-2 virus from spreading, and it resulted in a significant social, financial, and psychological burden. The market for body composition monitors is projected to rise because obese people continue to have a greater risk of contracting COVID-19.

For Critical Insights on Body Composition Analyzers Market, Request a Sample Report

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7628

Many people have now resorted to at-home workout routines and fitness classes as health awareness grows. These changes could have an impact on the purchase of body composition monitors to track their health. Artificial intelligence and technological advancements are also playing a big role in driving product sales.

Several reasons, such as the prevalence of metabolic disorders and the vast population of obese patients, technological improvements, and growing interest in health and fitness, are propelling market expansion.

For instance, InBody, a global producer of medical technology, introduced its H20N Smart Scale gadget for at-home testing in the United States in June 2019. The H20N Smart Scale is a body composition measurement tool that provides important health parameters such as weight, body fat percentage, BMI, and skeletal muscle mass.

Furthermore, emerging nations have a higher prevalence of obesity-related diseases, which is why the market for body composition analyzers and other fat monitoring equipment is anticipated to expand faster in these nations.

“High Investments in Advancement of Bio-electrical Impedance Analysis Equipment by Governments of Various Nations”

A non-invasive technology called bio-electrical impedance analysis (BIA), which is utilized by medical professionals to calculate body fat percentage, has also been developed by industry participants. They have also designed ANT+ and Bluetooth wireless BCA with double displays.

In addition, respective governments around the globe are highly investing in upgrading healthcare infrastructure in response to the (COVID-19) coronavirus’s ongoing spread, which is raising demand for medical equipment.

To learn more about Body Composition Analyzers Market, you can get in touch with our Analyst at https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=7628

Key Segments Covered in the Body Composition Analyzers Industry Survey

By Product : Bio-impedance Analyzers Skinfold Calipers Hydrostatic Weighing Equipment Air Displacement Plethysmography Dual Energy X-ray Absorptiometry Others



By End User : Hospitals Fitness Clubs & Wellness Centers Academic & Research Centers Weight Loss Clinics Sports Rehabilitation Centers Others



By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



Winning Strategy

This body composition analyzer research discusses key market trends for these devices as well as the market strategies for organic and inorganic growth. Natural growth initiatives such as product approvals, new product introductions, and others such as patents and events are increasingly being prioritized by firms. Market examples of inorganic growth strategies include acquisitions, collaborations, and agreements.

Withings released Body Scan in January 2022, which tracks body composition, nerve activity in the sweat, and more. Withings stated that its next significant smart health product would arrive in 2022, following the release of its most recent wearable at the end of 2021. Advanced body composition readings, nerve activity detected through sweat, vascular health, 6-lead ECGs, clinical assistance, individualized health plans, and more will all be available with Body Scan.

Get Customization on Body Composition Analyzers Market Report for Specific Research Solutions

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=7628

Key players in the Body Composition Analyzers Market

AccuFitness, LLC

Beurer GmbH

Bodystat Limited

COSMED srl

GE Healthcare

Hologic, Inc.

InBody Co., Ltd

Maltron International Ltd.

Omron Corporation

Key Takeaways from Body Composition Analyzers Market Study

Technological advancements and the introduction of AI in products are expected to promote body composition analyzer machine sales.

North America and Asia Pacific are expected to be profitable markets for body composition analyzer manufacturers due to rising awareness of physical fitness and increase in the number of fitness clubs and gyms.

Hydrostatic weighing equipment sales are expected to reach US$ 145 million by the end of 2026.

The United States market for body composition analyzers is currently valued at US$ 279 million.

About us:

The differentiated research and consulting agency from Fact.MR! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1000 companies trust us to make the most important decisions. Our seasoned consultants use the latest technology to create hard-to-find insights, but USP believes in our clients’ trust in our expertise. Coverage spans a wide range from automotive and Industry 4.0 to healthcare and retail, but most niche categories can also be analyzed. We have sales offices in the US and Dublin, Ireland. It is headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Talk to us about your goals and we will be your competent research partner.

Contact:

U.S. Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Hecht

Suites 400

Rockville, MD 20852

Us

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Headquarters:

Unit number: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Lot number: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Tower,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit website: https: // www.factmr.com