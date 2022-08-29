Rising Need for Bio-based Raw Materials to Support Amine Oxide Demand at Global Level, States Fact.MR

Dublin, Ireland, 2022-Aug-29 — /EPR Network/ —

Manufacturers of amine oxide are investing their resources in natural raw materials to have a lower environmental impact, along with having a biodegradable profile of amine oxides. Research carried out reveals that amine oxides are readily biodegradable under aerobic conditions and are also easily biodegradable under anaerobic conditions.

The biodegradation of active derivations of amine oxides bearing an ester or amide group with the help of microorganisms from activated sludge determined by ion-selective electrodes reveals total biodegradation. Although organic ammonium salts undergo primary biodegradation, amine oxides are easily biodegradable, which is driving market growth substantially.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global amine oxides market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.4% and reach US$ 494.8 million by 2032.

The market evolved at 2.9% CAGR from 2017 to 2021.

Alkyl dimethyl amine oxide type holds 34.7% share in the overall market.

Under the application segment, consumer products dominate the market with 45.6% share. The segment is expected to rise at 3.4% CAGR over the decade.

The North American region is the market leader with 33.4% market share in 2021.

Based on region, demand for amine oxides is projected to rise at CAGRs of 3.8% and 3.2%, respectively, in East Asia and South Asia & Oceania.

Market Development

Amine oxides market development reflects strategies such as joint ventures and acquisitions between companies. Prominent market players are launching products that are able to find application in multiple end-use industries and also meets regulation standards.

Furthermore, research and development undertaken to develop new materials and other hybrid compositions will support market growth in the long run.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent amine oxide manufacturers are Stepan Company, AkzoNobel N.V., The Lubrizol Corporation, Solvay, Huntsman Corporation, Clariant Corporation, Innovo Chemicals, American Elements, PrathamStarchem Pvt. Ltd., GFS Chemicals, The Dow Chemical Company, HangzhouWenjian Calcium Industry Co., Ltd, CAO Industries, and Omya UK Chemicals.

These amine oxide manufacturers are opting for acquisitions as part of their core strategy, which is being done to diversify into other business domains to reduce market risks. In addition, having expertise in product innovation is being promoted by market players, which is the backbone of the global market strategy of amine oxide manufacturers.

Stepan Company 2020 launched Ammonyx LO, a lauramine oxide application, finding greater application as viscosity builders, foam enhancers, lubricants, and emulsifiers in end-use industries of personal care, HI&I, etc.

Air Products in 2021 completed the acquisition of the remaining 50% stake in a joint venture in gasification technology with Shenhua Coal Liquid & Chemical Co. Ltd. of China. The company is a subsidiary of the China Energy Group.

Fact.MR has provided detailed information about the price points of key manufacturers of amine oxides positioned across regions, sales growth, production capacity, and speculative technological expansion, in the recently published report.

Segmentation of Amine Oxides Industry Research

By Type : Alkyl Dimethyl Amine Oxide 1-Dodecanamine 1-Tetradecanamine Decanamine Hexadecanamine Octodecanamine Others

By Application : Consumer Products Shampoos Conditioners Detergents Others Agrochemicals Production Herbicide Spray Drift Agriculture Adjuvants Others Coatings Production Industrial Chemicals Chemical Intermediates Oilfield Chemicals Others Others

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global amine oxides market, presenting historical market data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights based on type (alkyl dimethyl amine oxide, 1-dodecanamine, 1-tetradecanamine, decanamine, hexadecanamine, octodecanamine, others) and application (consumer products (shampoos, conditioners, detergents, others), agrochemical production (herbicide spray drifts, agriculture adjuvants, others), coating production, industrial chemicals (chemical intermediates, oilfield chemicals, others), other applications), across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa).

