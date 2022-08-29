Americas Structural Insulated Panel Market to Witness Growth at a CAGR of 7.7% During the Forecast Period 2022-2028

San Francisco, California , USA, Aug 29, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Americas Structural Insulated Panel Industry Overview

The Americas structural insulated panel market size to be valued at USD 4.27 billion by 2028 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7% during the forecast period.

Increasing adoption of green building standards and growing investments in the renovation of various residential and industrial building structures are anticipated to drive the market. The American construction market, following its recovery, is expected to witness steady growth over the coming years. Favorable regulations for the adoption of building insulation materials for lowering the overall energy consumption coupled with heavy investments in the establishment of cold chain infrastructure are some of the key factors driving the market growth. The U.S. construction industry is experiencing rapid growth on account of a rising number of residential and non-residential renovations and new construction activities.

The rising consumer demand for innovative buildings with modern technologies improved aesthetic appeal, and better energy-efficiency is expected to drive the market growth. The U.S. governments’ initiatives, through the Weatherization Assistance Program (WAP), to promote thermal insulation through federal funding in households and the U.S. Department of Energy’s funding to develop highly insulating phenolic insulation foams are expected to influence the growth positively.

Structural Insulated Panels (SIPs) are expected to gain traction owing to their several benefits, such as low weight, improved appearance, and high thermal performance. Increasing demand for energy-efficient buildings owing to the stringent government regulations and rising awareness regarding environmental degradation is anticipated to fuel the demand for SIPs over the forecast period.

However, fluctuating raw material prices result in price variations of thermal insulating materials, thus affecting the manufacturers’ profit margins across the value chain. Blowing agents employed in various insulation materials, such as Polyurethane (PU) foams, Expanded Polystyrene (EPS), and Extruded Polystyrene (XPS), contain Greenhouse Gasses (GHG), which causes environmental issues, and thus, are expected to restrain the market growth.

Americas Structural Insulated Panel Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the Americas structural insulated panel market on the basis of product, application, and region:

Americas SIP Product Outlook (Volume, Million Square Feet; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028) Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Polyurethane Glass Wool Extruded Polystyrene (XPS)

Americas SIP Application Outlook (Volume, Million Square Feet; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028) Walls & Floors Roofs Cold Storage

Americas SIP Regional Outlook (Volume, Million Square Feet; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028) North America Central & South America



Market Share Insights:

June 2022: Kingspan announced an investment of 210 million Euros in a Building Technology Campus located in Ukraine. This new plant will manufacture advanced insulation and heating solutions

February 2022: Kingspan Group announced the acquisition of Troldtekt A/S. The development will facilitate Kingspan’s entry into the natural materials space

December 2021: PFB Corporation announced its acquisition by the Riverside Company. This acquisition will assist in the further growth of PFB Corporation

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Americas Structural Insulated Panel market include

Kingspan Group

Metl-Span

Owens Corning

Metecno Group

KPS Global

Isopan

PFB Corporation

All Weather Insulated Panels

Green Span Profiles

American Insulated Panel Company

American Buildings Company

Ingreen Systems Corp.

