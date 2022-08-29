Chromatography Accessories and Consumables Gaining Rapid Traction in Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Sectors, Finds Fact.MR

Dublin, Ireland, 2022-Aug-29 — /EPR Network/ —

Chromatography is the main method of analysis in labs for toxicology, forensics, and environmental science. Growing usage of chromatography techniques in forensic, pharmaceutical dosage, and food safety applications is fueling global market expansion.

Another market trend is miniaturization, with businesses putting more effort into creating compact equipment that can be transported to the location where samples are being produced. Market growth is being driven by an increase in the use of chromatography techniques by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies for a variety of purposes, including drug content, drug discovery, and validation of drugs.

Adoption of chromatography and similar technologies in research and quality assurance is also driving market growth. Demand for better diagnostics and therapies, as well as growing acceptance of chromatography in sectors, including pharmaceuticals and biochemistry, are propelling market expansion worldwide.

The chromatography accessories and consumables industry is predicted to experience significant expansion over the next few years as a result of constantly developing technology. The market is expected to rise as a result of an increase in the number of workshops, experiments, and meetings that educate professionals about the advantages of chromatography accessories & consumables.

What is a Key Trend Boosting Sales of Chromatography Accessories and Consumables?

“Growing Awareness Regarding Use of Advanced Chromatography Techniques”

Growing usage of chromatographic methods to verify the quality of food, observe environmental contaminants, maintain drinking water quality, rising investments by key companies for R&D initiatives, increasing chromatography products demand, and changes to FDA guidelines are the factors stimulating the market revenue.

To assist chromatography-based research projects, top chromatography companies collaborate with educational organizations. These companies support several research studies conducted in various academic institutions by offering novel products.

Organizations are focusing on expanding the expertise of research staff members in enhanced chromatographic methods as well as developing new chromatography procedures and product application industries as a result of these improvements. The emergence of new trends in the production of chromatography accessories is anticipated to fuel the market growth throughout the forecast period.

Key Segments Covered in the Chromatography Accessories and Consumables Industry Survey

By Type : Solvents, Buffers & Adsorbents Columns & Column Accessories Chromatography Media/Resins Chromatography Detectors & Accessories Chromatography Filters Others



By Technology : Liquid Chromatography Gas Chromatography Others

By End Use : Pharmaceuticals Food & Agriculture Academics & Research Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories Others

By Region : North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



Winning Strategy

Key manufacturers are more inclined to create portable systems for designated applications. Businesses are concentrating on proactive endeavors for ongoing technological advancements in chromatography accessories and consumables.

For instance,

The newest UHPLC equipment from Agilent Technologies Inc. is automatic and equipped with a data management system that can speed up the analysis procedure.

Key players in the Chromatography Accessories and Consumables Market

Shimadzu Corp.

SRI Instruments

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Tosoh Bioscience LLC

Waters Corp.

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

GE Healthcare Life Sciences

Hamilton Company

Key Takeaways from Chromatography Accessories and Consumables Market Study

Demand for chromatography accessories and consumables is expected to rise at a CAGR of 6% from 2022 to 2026.

Market in China is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 8% over the forecast period (2022-2026).

The liquid chromatography segment is projected to rise at a CAGR of 5% through 2026.

