Rising Prevalence of Obesity to Lend Added Push to Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market Expansion: Fact.MR Analysis

Dublin, Ireland, 2022-Aug-29 — /EPR Network/ —

Demand for orthopedic medical imaging systems is projected to be driven by the rising prevalence of orthopedic disorders and the growing geriatric population across the world. Increasing incidence of obesity and rapid technological advancements in the medical imaging field are also anticipated to favor market growth throughout the forecast period.

For Critical Insights on Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market, Request a Sample Report

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7632

Orthopedic medical imaging system manufacturers are focusing on launching new and advanced products to bolster their sales potential and gain a competitive edge over other market players.

In December 2021, FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corporation, an imaging solutions provider, showcased its new and advanced MRI system at the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) conference in Chicago. The Velocity MRI system is aimed at enhancing patient experience and providing fast orthopedic imaging services.

How is AI in Diagnostic Imaging Aiding Market Growth?

“AI in Diagnostic Imaging Enabling Quick Results”

Technological proliferation across various industry verticals has increased exponentially over the past few years and this trend is also frequent in the healthcare industry which, is anticipated to increase the use of technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, etc.

The application of AI in medical imaging is being explored extensively and has resulted in quicker diagnosis and more accurate diagnostic results than conventional medical imaging techniques.

New entrants in the market can focus on the development of new AI-enabled medical imaging systems that could help them make a space for themselves in the global orthopedic medical imaging systems market landscape.

To learn more about Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market, you can get in touch with our Analyst at https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=7632

Key Segments Covered in the Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Industry Survey

By Product Type : X-ray Systems CT Scanners Ultrasound Systems MRI Scanners Nuclear Imaging Systems

By End User : Hospitals Radiology Centers Ambulatory Surgical Centers Other End Users



By Region : North America Latin America Europe APAC MEA



Winning Strategy

Orthopedic medical imaging system suppliers are expected to focus on expanding their business scope in untapped regional markets across the world to strengthen their global market presence. Market players are also expected to invest in the research and development of novel product offerings to bolster their sales potential.

A complete assessment of the current and forecasted competitive landscape has been provided in this latest orthopedic medical imaging systems market research study by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider.

Get Customization on Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market Report for Specific Research Solutions

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=7632

Key players in the Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market

Esaote SpA

Siemens Medical Solutions USA Inc.

Shimadzu Corporation

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Teledyne DALSA

Hitachi Medical Systems Europe Holding AG

Canon Inc.

Carestream Health Inc.

EOS Imaging

Key Takeaways from Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market Study

From 2022 to 2026, the global orthopedic medical imaging systems market is set to evolve at a CAGR of 4%.

By 2026, the market for orthopedic medical imaging systems is expected to reach US$ 10.9 billion.

Growing geriatric population, rapid advancements in medical imaging technology, rising incidence of orthopedic disorders, and increasing healthcare expenditure are expected to prominently drive orthopedic medical imaging systems market expansion.

X-ray systems are projected to be valued at US$ 3.4 billion by 2026 with the segment expanding at a CAGR of around 3%.

High costs of orthopedic medical imaging systems and lack of developed healthcare infrastructure in underdeveloped economies are expected to constrain orthopedic medical imaging system sales.

At present, the U.S. orthopedic medical imaging systems market is valued at US$ 3 billion.

Ultrasound systems currently account for a market share of around 25%.

About us:

The differentiated research and consulting agency from Fact.MR! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1000 companies trust us to make the most important decisions. Our seasoned consultants use the latest technology to create hard-to-find insights, but USP believes in our clients’ trust in our expertise. Coverage spans a wide range from automotive and Industry 4.0 to healthcare and retail, but most niche categories can also be analyzed. We have sales offices in the US and Dublin, Ireland. It is headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Talk to us about your goals and we will be your competent research partner.

Contact:

U.S. Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Hecht

Suites 400

Rockville, MD 20852

Us

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Headquarters:

Unit number: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Lot number: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Tower,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit website: https: // www.factmr.com