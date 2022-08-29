Increasing MFGM Ingredient Usage by Adults & Elderly for Health Improvement Purposes, States Fact.MR

Dublin, Ireland, 2022-Aug-29 — /EPR Network/ —

According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global MFGM ingredients market is estimated at US$ 96.1 million in 2022 and is expected to expand at an impressive CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast years of 2022-2032.

Nutrient deficiency among infants is on the constant rise because of constraining interaction between mothers and their babies. Further, earlier than advised cessation of breastfeeding is propelling the need for MFGM ingredients in infant formulations. With benefits such as cognitive health development and improved immunity & bone health, MFGM is not only useful for infants but also for adults and the geriatric population.

Fact.MR suggests that the key anchor to MFGM ingredients market growth is limited awareness of consumers. Educating consumers about the health benefits offered by MFGM ingredients will certainly drive market growth.

Naturally-occurring MFGM contains phospholipids, glycolipids, proteins, and glycoproteins, which implies its use in brain and gut health solutions. Lacprodan is also one of the major contents of naturally-occurring MFGM ingredients; it helps reduce diarrhoea and strengthen the intestine health of infants. These expanding uses of MFGM ingredients in infant formulations and medicines is boosting their popularity among mothers.

For example, 43% of Chinese women are aware of MFGM ingredients.

Further rise in the awareness of MFGM ingredients and their benefits will boost their adoption on a global scale.

Why is Demand for MFGM Ingredients Rising at a Fast Pace?

“Health Benefits Associated with MFGM Ingredient Consumption”

MFGM is a milk constitute that is composed of phospholipids and proteins that have a wide range of nutritional and health benefits. According to a study, evidence has been proposed that MFGM has a favorable effect on infants for brain development, intestinal integrity & gut microbiota, enhancing immune system towards various infectious diseases, etc.

It is also observed that the consumption of MFGM supplements has a wholesome effect on the elderly with respect to muscle strength and agility, improving various skin conditions, and controlling hypercholesterolemia, obesity, & inflammation.

These health issues can be treated with proper intake of MFGM. All in all, these health benefits contribute to the milk fat globule membrane ingredients industry’s growth prospects and are creating ample opportunities for additional revenue generation.

Key Segments Covered in the MFGM Ingredient Industry Survey

By Source : Cow Milk Buffalo Milk Goat Milk Camel Milk Yak Milk

By End User : Infant Adults Geriatric Population

By Application : Brain and Cognitive Development Immune Health Digestive Health Others



By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



Market Development

The MFGM ingredients market is highly consolidated with pioneer manufacturers aiming to secure dominance in the global market. Robust investments in research & development are driving consumer-oriented innovations in MFGM ingredients.

For instance, Arla foods developed the Lacprodan® MFGM-10 for infants, which provides specific lipids and proteins along with antibacterial & antiviral characteristics.

The MFGM ingredients market is at the introductory stage and offers ample opportunities to manufacturers for growth and innovation.

Fact.MR analysts would like to recommend manufacturers to focus on technological advancements for price reduction. Furthermore, collaborations and partnerships with end-use industries will guide product innovation in the market.

Key players in the MFGM Ingredient Market

Aarla Food Ingredients

ZMP (Fonterra)

Enfogrow A+

Friesland Campina Ingredients

Key Takeaways from MFGM Ingredient Market Study

The global milk fat globule membrane ingredients market is projected to expand at a high-value CAGR of 9.3% and be reach US$ 234.4 million by 2032.

The market expanded at 6.3% CAGR from 2017 to 2021.

Under source, cow milk dominates the market and is valued at US$ 54.3 million in 2022.

Europe led the global market with 30.2% market share in 2021.

Based on region, demand for MFGM ingredients is expected to increase at CAGRs of 9.4% and 12.8%, respectively, in Europe and North America.

