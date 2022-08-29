Burgeoning Demand for Chemical-Free & Herbal Products to Open Plethora of Opportunities for Sugar-Free Toothpaste Manufacturers, States Fact.MR

Dublin, Ireland, 2022-Aug-29 — /EPR Network/ —

According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global sugar-free toothpaste market is worth US$ 1.19 billion in 2022 and is expected to evolve at a CAGR of 4.5% during the assessment years (2022-2032). The market is poised to grow due to remarkable demand growth for sustainable, chemical-free, and eco-friendly products.

Sugar-free toothpaste is beneficial for maintaining salivary glucose levels and salivary pH levels in both, diabetes and non-diabetes people. It also helps in reducing acid attacks, which are produced by plaque bacteria and the sugars in food and drink.

For Critical Insights on Sugar-Free Toothpaste Market, Request a Sample Report

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7634

The use of sugar-free toothpaste has increased significantly post-COVID. In 2021, the global market size of sugar-free toothpaste was around 10% of the overall toothpaste market. Sugar-free toothpaste is becoming a crucial part of the overall oral care industry.

“Increase in Demand for All-natural & Herbal Products”

In the late 20th century, the term sugar-free started trending in the life of the general public. During this period, people started looking for sugar alternatives or items that are sugar-free.

Earlier, demand for sugar-free items was only limited to food items such as candies, soft drinks, biscuits, etc., however, in the recent past, demand for other sugar-free items such as ice cream, chocolates, health drinks, toothpaste, and oral care products has been increasing at a higher rate.

Diabetes can be one of the key contributors to oral diseases. People suffering from diabetes are more prone to oral issues such as gingivitis, periodontitis, and dental cavities, among others. Due to such issues, there will be an increase in the demand for all-natural sugar-free oral care products, especially toothpaste.

More consumers are now ready to pay a premium for products that are eco-friendly, all-natural, or sugar-free. COVID has also pushed the demand for such products across the world.

To learn more about Sugar-Free Toothpaste Market, you can get in touch with our Analyst at https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=7634

Key Segments Covered in the Sugar-Free Toothpaste Industry Survey

By Product Type : Natural Sugar-Free Toothpaste Conventional Sugar-Free Toothpaste



By Composition : With Fluoride Sugar-Free Toothpaste Fluoride-free Sugar-Free Toothpaste



By Pack Size : Family Size Travel Size



By End User : Kids Adults



By Sales Channel : Online Company Websites e-Commerce Websites Offline Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Pharmacies and Drug Stores



Market Development

The global market environment continues to imitate a rollup within the sugar-free toothpaste industry despite extreme competition. Prominent manufacturers are employing organic and inorganic strategies to gain a solid hold in the market; for instance, the acquisition of Tom’s of Maine Inc. and Hello Products LLC by Colgate-Palmolive Company.

Key market players are taking pains to increase their customer base by focusing on capacity and geographic expansion. In addition, prominent players are concentrating on intensifying their product contributions by making R&D investments to offer advanced and eco-friendly products.

Get Customization on Sugar-Free Toothpaste Market Report for Specific Research Solutions

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=7634

Key players in the Sugar-Free Toothpaste Market

Amway International

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited

Birdsong

CaliWhite

Church & Dwight Co.

ClearDot group limited

Colgate-Palmolive Company

Country Life, LLC

Dabur Ltd.

Key Takeaways from Sugar-Free Toothpaste Market Study

The global sugar-free toothpaste market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.5% and reach US$ 1.85 billion by 2032.

The market evolved at 2.9% CAGR from 2017 to 2021.

Under type, conventional sugar-free toothpaste dominates the market and is valued at US$ 968 million in 2022.

Sugar-free toothpaste for kids is a lucrative segment, which is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.8%.

Offline, as a sales channel for sugar-free toothpaste, accounts for 74.1% of the total sales.

North America dominated the global market with 30.2% market share in 2021.

Demand for sugar-free toothpaste is expected to increase at CAGRs of 3.3% and 6% in Europe and South Asia & Oceania, respectively.

About us:

The differentiated research and consulting agency from Fact.MR! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1000 companies trust us to make the most important decisions. Our seasoned consultants use the latest technology to create hard-to-find insights, but USP believes in our clients’ trust in our expertise. Coverage spans a wide range from automotive and Industry 4.0 to healthcare and retail, but most niche categories can also be analyzed. We have sales offices in the US and Dublin, Ireland. It is headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Talk to us about your goals and we will be your competent research partner.

Contact:

U.S. Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Hecht

Suites 400

Rockville, MD 20852

Us

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Headquarters:

Unit number: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Lot number: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Tower,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit website: https: // www.factmr.com