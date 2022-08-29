Sulphonate Additive Consumption Is Expected To Increase At A CAGR Of Around 5.8% During The Period Of 2022-2032

Rockville, US, 2022-Aug-29 — /EPR Network/ —

The detailed research report on the global Sulphonate Additives Market focuses on the macro as well as microeconomic factors that are helping its development. The report also concentrates on the regulatory framework that is shaping the future of the global market. Furthermore, the research report also makes note of the existing as well as prevailing pricing structure, emerging areas of applications, and imminent investment opportunities in the global market.

The research report on the global Sulphonate Additives Market also provides an in-detailed analysis of the overall vendor landscape. The report analyzes the key marketing and promotional strategies adopted by the leading companies in the global market.

Furthermore, it takes into consideration the existing development, past events, and recent trends to provide a strong and unbiased opinion on the future direction in which these leading companies will be heading into.

To back its opinion, the research report covers all the factors and events such as mergers, acquisitions, takeovers, joint ventures, and strategic alliances. It also analyzes the entry barriers and overall intensity of the competition in the global Sulphonate Additives Market.

Market Players :

Pilot Chemical Company

Lanxess

Daubert Chemical Company

Ganesh Benzoplast Limited

GOODWAY CHEMICALS PVT. LTD.

JSD Limited

Maxwell Additives Pvt. Ltd.

MORESCO Corporation

Mount Shivalik Chemicals

PALMER HOLLAND

Sasol

Solvay

Sonneborn

Key Segments of Sulphonate Additives Industry Survey

Sulphonate Additives Market by Type : Alkaryl Sulfonates Sodium Sulfonate Calcium Sulfonate Magnesium Sulfonate Others

Sulphonate Additives Market by Application : Engine Oil Transportation Automotive Marine Power Tools Detergent Production Metalworking Fluids Automatic Transmission Fluid Automotive Gear Oil additives Others

Sulphonate Additives Market by Region : North America Sulphonate Additives Market Latin America Sulphonate Additives Market Europe Sulphonate Additives Market East Asia Sulphonate Additives Market South Asia & Oceania Sulphonate Additives Market Middle East & Africa Sulphonate Additives Market



Regional Analysis :

Sodium dodecyl sulfate additives are specially used for producing sulfonate engine oil additives, ranging from automotive, marine, and machine tools. The scale of sulphonate utilization in the industry is unmatchable to other industries such as functional fluids and detergents. The rate of consumption of these additives is projected to hold strong over the forecast period.

Moreover, rise in investments in research & development in producing sulphonate additives for engine oil applications to provide an optimum environment of product integration along with increasing demand for sulphonate additives bode well for segment growth

These factors are anticipated to bolster the integration of sulphonate additives in engine oil production at a CAGR of 5.8% over the decade.

