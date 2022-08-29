Wi-Fi Segment To Dominate The Global Wireless Broadband In Public Safety Market, Registering A CAGR Of 24.4% From 2022 To 2032

Rockville, US, 2022-Aug-29 — /EPR Network/ —

The detailed research report on the global Wireless Broadband in Public Safety Market focuses on the macro as well as microeconomic factors that are helping its development. The report also concentrates on the regulatory framework that is shaping the future of the global market. Furthermore, the research report also makes note of the existing as well as prevailing pricing structure, emerging areas of applications, and imminent investment opportunities in the global market.

The research report on the global Wireless Broadband in Public Safety Market also provides an in-detailed analysis of the overall vendor landscape. The report analyzes the key marketing and promotional strategies adopted by the leading companies in the global market.

Furthermore, it takes into consideration the existing development, past events, and recent trends to provide a strong and unbiased opinion on the future direction in which these leading companies will be heading into.

To back its opinion, the research report covers all the factors and events such as mergers, acquisitions, takeovers, joint ventures, and strategic alliances. It also analyzes the entry barriers and overall intensity of the competition in the global Wireless Broadband in Public Safety Market.

Market Players :

Aruba Networks

AT&T

Broadcom

RAPID7

Ericsson

Extreme Networks

Hitachi

Juniper Networks

MOTOROLA

Huawei

Key Segments Covered in the Wireless Broadband in Public Safety Market Report

Wireless Broadband in Public Safety Market by Technology : Wi-Fi-based Wireless Broadband in Public Safety Single Band Dual Band Cellular M2M-based Wireless Broadband in Public Safety 4G and 4G+ 5G

Wireless Broadband in Public Safety Market by Offering : Wireless Broadband Hardware in Public Safety Wireless Adapter Access Point and Range Extender Other Offerings Wireless Broadband Software in Public Safety Solutions Wireless Broadband Services in Public Safety Managed Services Professional Services

Wireless Broadband in Public Safety Market by Application : Wireless Broadband in Public Safety for Critical Communication Wireless Broadband in Public Safety for Remote Monitoring and Surveillance Wireless Broadband in Public Safety for Location Guidance Other Wireless Broadband in Public Safety Applications

Wireless Broadband in Public Safety Market by End User : Wireless Broadband in Public Safety for First Responders Fire Fighters Law Enforcement Other First Responders Wireless Broadband in Public Safety for Critical Infrastructures Commercial Facilities Healthcare and Medical Facilities Government Facilities Transportation System Sector Other Critical Infrastructures

Wireless Broadband in Public Safety Market by Region : North America Wireless Broadband in Public Safety Market Europe Wireless Broadband in Public Safety Market Asia Pacific Wireless Broadband in Public Safety Market Middle East & Africa Wireless Broadband in Public Safety Market Latin America Wireless Broadband in Public Safety Market



Regional Analysis :

According to Fact.MR, the wireless broadband in public safety market in the U.S is slated to experience a CAGR of 24.5% from 2022 to 2032. As per the report, the region is expected to yield US$ 83.6 Billion worth of revenue in 2032, while generating a dollar opportunity worth US$ 74.3 Billion during the said period of assessment.

With the introduction of strict policy legislation, and wireless broadband public protection the market is significantly adding to the growth of wireless devices in the market. Providing public protection with cellular connectivity would enhance efficiency, time savings, and easy real-time information dissemination. These factors have propelled the wireless broadband market for public safety. The market for China is projected to grow at a CAGR of 24% during the forecast period.

A growing number of smartphone users in the U.K is expected to drive demand for wireless broadband in public safety during the forecast period. As per Fact.MR’s report, the U.K market is expected to reach US$ 10.1 Billion in 2032, generating a dollar opportunity worth US$ 8.9 Billion, reflecting a CAGR of 23.6% throughout the 2022-2032 period of forecast.

