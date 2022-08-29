Proteomics Market is projected to expand at a steady CAGR over the forecast by 2031 | Agilent Technologies Inc., Danaher Corporation, LI-COR, Inc.

New York, 2022-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ —

Proteomics is the large-scale study of proteins, including their structure, function, and interactions. Proteins are the main components of cells and play a vital role in all biological processes. By understanding proteins, we can better understand how cells work and how diseases develop.

Key Trends

The key trends in Proteomics technology are:

1) The development of new techniques for the separation, identification and quantification of proteins.

2) The application of these techniques to the study of the structure and function of proteins.

3) The use of proteomics to diagnose and treat disease.

Key Drivers

Proteomics is the large-scale study of proteins, including their functions, structure, and interactions. Proteomics is a rapidly growing field of research with numerous applications in areas such as drug discovery, biomarker discovery, and diagnostics.

The key drivers of the proteomics market are the increasing demand for personalized medicine, the growing number of proteomics research studies, and the increasing availability of proteomics data.

Market Segmentation

By Instrumentation Technology

Spectroscopy

Chromatography

Electrophoresis

By Application

Clinical Diagnostics

Drug Discovery

By End User

Hospitals

Clinical Laboratories

Pharmaceutical Companies

By Region

North America

key Players

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Danaher Corporation

LI-COR, Inc.

PerkinElmer Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

HORIBA Ltd.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Bruker Corporation

