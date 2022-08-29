Multi-Factor Authentication Market Insights by 2031 & Covid-19 Analysis | Microsoft, Broadcom, Onespan

CITY, Country, 2022-Aug-29 — /EPR Network/ —

Global Multi-Factor Authentication Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Multi-Factor Authentication Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Multi-factor authentication (MFA) is an authentication method in which a user is granted access only after successfully presenting two or more pieces of evidence (or “factors”) to an authentication mechanism.

To Remain ‘Ahead’ Of Your Competitors, Request for A Sample – https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-sample/GIS20609/

Key Trends

There are several key trends in multi-factor authentication technology.

One is the move away from traditional passwords and toward biometric authentication. This includes the use of fingerprints, iris scans, and facial recognition. Another trend is the use of smart cards or tokens that generate one-time codes.

Another trend is the use of risk-based authentication. This approach evaluates the risk of a particular transaction and then applies the appropriate level of authentication.

Key Drivers

Multi-factor authentication (MFA) is an authentication method in which a user is granted access only after successfully presenting two or more pieces of evidence (or “factors”) to an authentication mechanism.

The key drivers of the MFA market are the increasing need for advanced security solutions, the growing adoption of cloud-based services, and the increasing number of regulations and compliance mandates.

Market Segments

By Authentication Type

Password authentication

Passwordless authentication

By Component

Solutions

Hardware

By End-Use

BFSI

Government

By Region

North America

Request For Customization – https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-customization/GIS20609/

Key Players

Microsoft

Broadcom

Onespan

Okta

Micro Focus

Thales Group

RSA Security

Duo Security

Ping Identity

With Global Insight Services, you receive:

10-year forecast to help you make strategic decisions

In-depth segmentation which can be customized as per your requirements

Free consultation with lead analyst of the report

Excel data pack included with all report purchases

Robust and transparent research methodology

Ground breaking research and market player-centric solutions for the upcoming decade according to the present market scenario

About Global Insight Services:

Global Insight Services (GIS) is a leading multi-industry market research firm headquartered in Delaware, US. We are committed to providing our clients with highest quality data, analysis, and tools to meet all their market research needs. With GIS, you can be assured of the quality of the deliverables, robust & transparent research methodology, and superior service.

Contact Us:

Global Insight Services LLC

16192, Coastal Highway, Lewes DE 19958

E-mail: info@globalinsightservices.com

Phone: +1–833–761–1700