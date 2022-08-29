Artificial Intelligence in Military Market SWOT analysis, Growth, Share, Size and Demand outlook by 2031 | Google, Microsoft, IBM, Oracle

CITY, Country, 2022-Aug-29 — /EPR Network/ —

Global Artificial Intelligence in Military Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Artificial Intelligence in Military Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is a field of computer science and engineering focused on the creation of intelligent agents, which are systems that can reason, learn, and act autonomously. AI has been used in a variety of military applications, including intelligent tutoring systems, intelligent search agents, and automated planning and scheduling systems.

Get Free Sample Copy of This Report – https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-sample/GIS20395/

Key Trends

One of the key trends in Artificial Intelligence in Military technology is the use of AI-enabled robots in warfare. This trend is being driven by the increasing use of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in military operations. The use of AI-enabled robots in warfare allows for greater precision in targeting and reduces the risk to human soldiers.

Another key trend is the use of AI in cyber warfare. This trend is being driven by the increasing sophistication of cyber attacks. AI can be used to automate the detection and response to cyber-attacks. This allows for quicker and more effective responses to attacks.

Key Drivers

Some of the key drivers of Artificial Intelligence in the Military market are:

1. The increasing need for situational awareness and decision support: With the ever-changing and increasingly complex nature of modern warfare, there is a growing need for military commanders to have real-time situational awareness and decision-support tools. Artificial Intelligence (AI) can play a key role in providing these capabilities, by processing and analyzing large amounts of data from multiple sources in order to identify patterns and trends.

2. The increasing use of unmanned systems: Unmanned systems are playing an increasingly important role in modern warfare, and AI is playing a key role in their development and deployment. AI is used for tasks such as target recognition, path planning, and obstacle avoidance.

Market Segments:

By Offering

Hardware

Software

Services

By Technology

Machine Learning

Computer Vision

Others

By Application

Warfare Platform

Cyber Security

Free Customization Available – https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-customization/GIS20395

Key Market Players

Google

Microsoft

IBM

Oracle

AWS

SAS Institute

Facebook

SAP SE

With Global Insight Services, you receive:

10-year forecast to help you make strategic decisions

In-depth segmentation which can be customized as per your requirements

Free consultation with lead analyst of the report

Excel data pack included with all report purchases

Robust and transparent research methodology

Ground breaking research and market player-centric solutions for the upcoming decade according to the present market scenario

About Global Insight Services:

Global Insight Services (GIS) is a leading multi-industry market research firm headquartered in Delaware, US. We are committed to providing our clients with highest quality data, analysis, and tools to meet all their market research needs. With GIS, you can be assured of the quality of the deliverables, robust & transparent research methodology, and superior service.

Contact Us:

Global Insight Services LLC

16192, Coastal Highway, Lewes DE 19958

E-mail: info@globalinsightservices.com

Phone: +1–833–761–1700