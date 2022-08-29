Protective Packaging Market – Industry Specific Opportunities and Trends Affecting the Growth | Pro-Pac Packaging Limited, DS Smith Plc, Huhtamaki OYJ

New York, 2022-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ — Global Protective Packaging Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Protective Packaging Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Protective packaging is a type of packaging that is used to protect products from damage during shipping and storage. It is made from a variety of materials, including paper, cardboard, plastic, and foam. Protective packaging is typically used for products that are delicate or breakable, such as electronics, glassware, and ceramic items. It can also be used for food products, such as eggs and cheese, to prevent them from being crushed or smashed.

Key Trends

Some of the key trends in protective packaging technology include the use of more sustainable and recyclable materials, the development of more efficient and effective packaging designs, and the use of smart packaging technologies.

The use of more sustainable and recyclable materials is a key trend in protective packaging technology. This is because there is an increasing focus on reducing the environmental impact of packaging. As a result, more companies are looking for ways to use recycled materials in their packaging or to develop packaging that can be easily recycled.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the protective packaging market are the growing demand for e-commerce and the increasing demand for food and beverage packaging.

The growing demand for e-commerce is driven by the increasing number of online shoppers and the growing popularity of online shopping.

The increasing demand for food and beverage packaging is driven by the growing demand for packaged food and beverages, and the growing popularity of convenience foods.

Market Segments:

By Type

Flexible Protective Packaging

Rigid Protective Packaging

By Material

Foam Plastics

Paper & Paperboard

Others

By Function

Cushioning

Blocking & Bracing

Void Fill

By Application

Food & Beverage

Consumer Electronics

Key Market Players:

Pro-Pac Packaging Limited

DS Smith Plc

Huhtamaki OYJ

Rocktenn Company

The Dow Chemical Company

Pregis Corporation

Sonoco Products Company

BASF SE

Cascades Corporation

