Marine Lubricants Consumption Across The World Is Forecast To Exceed US$ 7.1 Billion By 2032

Marine lubricants consumption across the world is valued at US$ 6.1 billion, and is forecast to exceed US$ 7.1 billion by 2032, increasing at a CAGR of 1.5%.

Growth in the shipping industry and rising seaborne international trade are likely to support demand growth in global marine lubricants market over the coming years.

Marine lubricant sales accounted for ~4% share in the global lubricant market in 2021. The global market for marine lubricants is poised to generate US$ 1 billion in terms of absolute dollar opportunity during 2022-2032.

Marine Lubricants Market Segmentation

Marine Lubricant Market by Oil Type : Oil-based Marine Lubricants Synthetic Marine Lubricants Bio-based Marine Lubricants

Marine Lubricant Market by Product Type : Engine Oil Hydraulic Fluid Compressor Oil Other Product Types

Marine Lubricant Market by Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



Competition Landscape

Key manufacturers of marine lubricants are BP p.l.c, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Chevron Corporation, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Croda International Plc, Repsol S.A, SINOPEC, and CEPSA.

Leading manufacturers are involved in product improvement and innovation such as efficiency, viscosity, safety, low emission, etc., of marine lubricants.

Apart from this, marine lubricant manufacturers are also resorting to collaborations with ship manufacturers. This strategy helps them enhance their global footprint.

Seplat Energy Plc , in 2022 , entered into an agreement to acquire Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited from Exxon Mobile Corporation. This transaction will create the largest independent energy companies on both, the London Stock Exchange and Nigerian Stock Exchange, and will drive enhanced growth and profitability over the coming years.

, in , entered into an agreement to acquire Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited from This transaction will create the largest independent energy companies on both, the London Stock Exchange and Nigerian Stock Exchange, and will drive enhanced growth and profitability over the coming years. Chevron Corporation, in 2021, signed an agreement to acquire Neste’s global base oil business.

