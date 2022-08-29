U.S. Car Wash Service Market Prominent Players Are Hoffman Car Wash & Hoffman Jiffy Lube, Splash Car Wash and The Wash Tub

San Francisco, Calif., USA, Aug 29, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

U.S. Car Wash Service Industry Overview

The U.S. car wash service market size was valued at USD 14.21 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8% from 2021 to 2028. The demand for car wash services has been rising over the past decade due to their increased convenience and a greater array of budget and luxury options. The increasing environmental regulations prohibiting residential car washing practices are anticipated to expand the customer base for professional car washes, thereby driving the demand for the services. The market is primarily attributed to the increasing focus of consumers on vehicle maintenance and rising spending power. Busy schedules and time constraints have also led to consumers giving their vehicles to professional car washes rather than cleaning them at home.

In the U.S., more than 72% of drivers use professional car wash services frequently and conveyor car wash is the most revenue-generating service. The on-demand car wash platform can be a good start in this industry if service providers can get the consumers to wash their cars more frequently at these service stations. Many consumers prefer washing their cars at home owing to the high expense and time consumed at car washing stations. Therefore, on-demand car wash apps can emerge as an ideal solution to reduce the time spent at car washing stations.

Increased car count at car wash stations is attributed to factors such as fewer people washing cars at home, a stronger U.S. economy, and the creation of express exterior and loyalty club-powered car wash models. According to the Professional Carwashing Industry Report, the total annual car count in 2017 stood at 45,000, while the average was over 278,000.

According to the International Carwash Association (ICA), the percentage of drivers reporting for most frequent washing of their vehicles at a professional car wash has increased from approximately 48% in 1994 to over 77% in 2019. Moreover, around 66% of Americans wash their vehicles somewhere between 1-2 times per month, resulting in 13 washes per year on an average.

Speed and convenience are the two major benefits car washing businesses offer and as a result, there has been a vast decline in the percentage of U.S. consumers washing their cars at home. The trend is rapidly moving from “Do-It-Yourself” to “Do-It-For-Me”. According to a report by Professional Car Washing, about 35% of the respondents said that there were car wash stations less than a mile apart and 24% of the respondents were planning to launch their own car wash service in the next one year.

The growing trend of washing cars at service centers and the increasing expenditure on cleaning vehicle interiors are some of the major growth drivers for the U.S. market. However, the outbreak of COVID-19 worldwide has significantly impacted the business of car wash operators. As per the research conducted by Womply, an auto wash and detailing company in the U.S., the weekly revenue at the local auto wash and detail businesses were down by 48% in April 2020 as compared to the same period in 2019. Moreover, in the week of March 16, 2020, the weekly revenue was down by 53%, compared to the previous year. This factor has lowered the purchase of car wash service from the operators and owners of car wash centers in the U.S.

U.S. Car Wash Service Industry Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the U.S. car wash service market on the basis of type:

U.S. Car Wash Services Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Tunnels

Roll-over/In-bay

Self-service

Market Share Insights:

October 2020: Zips Car Wash announced its expansion into Marion, North Carolina as a part of its aggressive growth strategy.

July 2020: ICWG acquired 8 sites from Team Clean, a brand owned by Brad Vaden and his family, which will join the Car Wash USA Express brand across Arkansas and Tennessee.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the U.S. Car Wash Service Industry include

Zips Car Wash

Autobell Car Wash, Inc.

International Car Wash Group (ICWG)

Quick Quack Car Wash

Super Star Car Wash

True Blue Car Wash

Hoffman Car Wash & Hoffman Jiffy Lube

Wash Depot Holdings, Inc.

Splash Car Wash

The Wash Tub

