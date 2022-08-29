Power Plant Boiler Market is set for lucrative growth during 2021-2031 | Size, Share, Demand and Opportunities Analysis | Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc., Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), Dongfang Electric Corporation Limited (DEC Ltd)

New York, 2022-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ —

Global Power Plant Boiler Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Power Plant Boiler Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

A Power Plant Boiler is a type of boiler used to generate electricity. Power plant boilers are typically water-tube boilers with high steam pressures and temperatures. The water is heated by burning fossil fuels, such as coal, oil, or natural gas. The steam produced by the boiler is used to drive a turbine, which in turn generates electricity.

Key Trends

There are several key trends in power plant boiler technology that are worth noting. First, there is a move towards more efficient and cleaner-burning boilers. This is being driven by both environmental concerns and the need to reduce operating costs. As a result, boilers are being designed with higher combustion efficiencies and lower emissions of pollutants such as sulfur dioxide and nitrogen oxides. Second, there is a trend towards larger boilers. This is being driven by the need for increased power generation capacity in many parts of the world. Larger boilers are more efficient and can generate more power than smaller ones.

Key Drivers

There are several key drivers of the Power Plant Boiler market. First, the ever-increasing demand for electricity is driving the need for new and more efficient power plants. Second, environmental regulations are becoming more stringent, requiring power plants to use cleaner and more efficient technologies. Third, the price of natural gas, which is the primary fuel for power plant boilers, has been relatively low in recent years, making it an attractive option for new power plants.

Market Segmentation

By Technology Type

Subcritical

Supercritical

By Fuel Type

Coal

Petroleum

Natural Gas

By Region

North America

Key Players

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc.

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL)

Dongfang Electric Corporation Limited (DEC Ltd)

Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction

General Electric Company

Harbin Electric Corporation Co., Ltd.

IHI Corporation

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.

