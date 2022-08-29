Organic Cocoa Market Pegged for Robust Expansion by 2031 | Type, Application, Scope & Key Companie | Kraft Foods Inc., Cargill Incorporated, Tradin Organic Agriculture B.V.

Organic cocoa is cocoa that is grown without the use of synthetic pesticides or fertilizers.

Organic cocoa is cocoa that is grown without the use of synthetic pesticides or fertilizers. It is also typically grown under shade, which helps to preserve the delicate ecosystem of the rainforest. Shade-grown cocoa is often more flavorful than sun-grown cocoa, as the trees have to struggle a bit more to get the sunlight they need. This results in a more concentrated flavor in the beans.

Key Trends

There are a few key trends in organic cocoa technology. One is the increasing use of fermentation to improve flavor. This is done by controlling the temperature and humidity during fermentation, and often using special yeasts or bacteria. Another trend is the use of special drying methods, such as sun drying, to preserve flavor and prevent mold growth. Finally, there is a trend toward using more natural ingredients in cocoa products, such as cocoa butter and vanilla bean.

Key Drivers

There are a few key drivers of the organic cocoa market. Firstly, the increasing awareness of the health benefits of organic cocoa amongst consumers is driving demand for organic cocoa products. Secondly, the premium price of organic cocoa products compared to non-organic counterparts in attracting manufacturers and suppliers to the organic cocoa market. Finally, the stringent certification requirements for organic cocoa products are ensuring the quality and safety of organic cocoa products.

Market Segmentation

By Product

  • Cocoa Butter
  • Cocoa Liquor

By Distribution Channel

  • Direct
  • Indirect

By Region

  • North America
    • The U.S.

Key Players

  • Kraft Foods Inc.
  • Cargill Incorporated
  • Tradin Organic Agriculture B.V.
  • Ciranda
  • Blommer Chocolate Company
  • Artisan Confections Company
  • PASCHA Company
  • InterNatural Foods LLC

