Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market overview by recent opportunities, growth size, regional analysis and forecasts to 2031 | Apple Inc., Facebook Google Inc.

Natural Language Processing (NLP) is a subfield of linguistics, computer science, information engineering, and artificial intelligence concerned with the interactions between computers and human (natural) languages, in particular how to program computers to process and analyze large amounts of natural language data.

Key Trends

Some of the key trends in Natural Language Processing (NLP) technology include the following:

1. Increased accuracy in parsing and understanding of the text: NLP technology is becoming increasingly accurate in its ability to parse and understand the text. This is thanks to advances in machine learning and artificial intelligence.

2. Increased focus on context: NLP technology is also starting to place more emphasis on context. This means that it is taking into account the situation and environment in which a piece of text is used, in order to better understand its meaning.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the Natural Language Processing (NLP) market are the increasing need for automated customer service, the growing need for text analytics, and the increasing adoption of NLP-based chatbots. The increasing need for automated customer service is driven by the need to reduce costs and improve efficiency. NLP can help automate customer service by providing a way to automatically understand and respond to customer queries.

Market Segments

By Component

Solution

Services

By Deployment Mode

On Premise

Cloud

By Organization Size

Large Enterprises

By Region

North America

Key Players

Apple Inc.

Facebook

Google Inc.

Hewlett-Packard Enterprise

IBM Corporation

Intel Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Narrative Science

