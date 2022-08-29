Europe Fireproof Cladding Market Growth Factors, Technologies, Trends And Forecast to 2028

Europe Fireproof Cladding Industry Overview

The Europe fireproof cladding market size was valued at USD 14.64 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.1% from 2021 to 2028.

Stringent fire safety regulations in residential, commercial, and industrial buildings, made by governments across Europe are expected to drive the demand for fireproof claddings in the projected period. The COVID-19 outbreak in Europe has negatively impacted the construction industries on account of the closure of construction operations and relative services. Suspension of trade across the globe and European region has further disrupted the demand-supply of construction materials in 2020, thus negatively impacted the market.

The market in the U.K. is expected to expand at a revenue-based CAGR of 12.3% over the forecast period. The COVID-19 outbreak in the U.K. has restricted several construction operations and impacted the demand for construction products in 2020. However, increasing use of lightweight materials to boost energy savings at residential, commercial, and industrial office spaces is anticipated to boost the market growth over the forecast period.

Several changes have been made in fire regulatory norms in the U.K., France, Spain, Germany, Italy, and Finland, following the Grenfell tower fire mishap in 2017. The failure of polyethylene-based cladding was cited as the primary reason for the spread of flames. This has led governments to mandate the usage of fireproof cladding for the construction of buildings.

The market is expected to grow with rising investments by governments and construction companies for the replacement of flammable cladding materials with fireproof cladding materials in existing buildings. For instance, the U.K. government has announced investments of more than USD 5 billion for the replacement of traditional cladding materials with fireproof cladding materials for protection against fire hazards.

The fireproofing claddings need to comply with regulations by the European Organization for Technical association (EOTA); as a result, the products are manufactured in line with the environmental norms, along with the requirement of the customers. In addition, manufacturers have started integrating the production facility for end-to-end processes, such as designing, measuring, fabricating, and installing, in construction projects to provide a competitive edge over other players in the market.

Europe Fireproof Cladding Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the Europe fireproof cladding market on the basis of material, application, and country:

Europe Fireproof Cladding Material Outlook (Volume, Thousand Square Meters; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

Fiber Cement

Mineral Wool

Calcium Silicate

Aluminum Composites

Others

Europe Fireproof Cladding Application Outlook (Volume, Thousand Square Meters; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Others

Europe Fireproof Cladding Country Outlook (Volume, Thousand Square Meters; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

K.

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Switzerland

Poland

Ireland

Austria

Czech Republic

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the Europe fireproof cladding market include:

James Hardie Europe GmbH

Saint-Gobain Construction Products UK Limited

Knauf Gips KG

Rockwool International A/S

Promat

Isoclad

Owens Corning

Global Building UK

Kingspan Group

3A Composites Holding AG

